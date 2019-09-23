Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Around 72% Voting Registered in Kerala's Pala Assembly Constituency

As many as 13 candidates are in the fray in the constituency, which has an electorate of 1,79,107 voters.

PTI

Updated:September 23, 2019, 11:45 PM IST
Around 72% Voting Registered in Kerala's Pala Assembly Constituency
for representation
Loading...

Kottayam: Around 72 percent of people exercised their franchise in the by-election to the Pala assembly constituency here, voting for which ended at 6 PM on Monday.

"As of 7 PM, the percentage was 71.41. The figures might change as consolidation of details are still going on, a state Election Commission official said.

He said no untoward incidents were reported from anywhere in the constituency.

As many as 13 candidates are in the fray in the constituency, which has an electorate of 1,79,107 voters.

Counting will take place on September 27.

In the 2016 elections, Pala constituency had recorded 77 percent polling.

The by-election was necessitated due to the death of former Finance Minister and Kerala Congress (M) leader KM Mani,who had held the constituency for more than five decades.

Mani won the seat in 2016 by a margin of 4,703 votes against his rival Mani C Kappen.

While the ruling LDF fielded its ally, NCP's leader, Mani C Kappen as its candidate, Jose Tom Pulikkunnel of Kerala Congress was the candidate of the Congress-led UDF.

BJP's Kottayam district president N Hari is the NDA candidate.

The results are expected to have a bearing on the future of three major political fronts LDF, UDF and BJP-led NDA in Kerala.

The Pala Assembly bypoll is seen as an acid test for the parties as a victory would give a big boost to their prospects in the by-elections to five constituencies scheduled for October 21 in the state.

Both the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF have expressed confidence of winning the bypoll.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

