Around a Dozen UP Districts Including Agra, Mathura and Shamli Put on 'Locust' Alert

In view of the presence of locusts in the Bundelkhand region, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday put its neighbouring districts on alert.

An official release said though there was no report of any locust attack in any part of the state during the day, the agriculture department has asked Agra, Mathura, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Mahoba, Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur and Mirzapur districts to stay alert and take precautionary measures to drive away the pests.

Over the last few days, swarms of locusts have been sighted in Madhya Pradesh, Vidharbha region of Maharashtra and urban areas of Rajasthan.