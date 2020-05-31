INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Around a Dozen UP Districts Including Agra, Mathura and Shamli Put on 'Locust' Alert

A swarm of locusts. (Credits: AFP)

A swarm of locusts. (Credits: AFP)

Over the last few days, swarms of locusts have been sighted in Madhya Pradesh, Vidharbha region of Maharashtra and urban areas of Rajasthan.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 8:40 PM IST
Share this:

In view of the presence of locusts in the Bundelkhand region, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday put its neighbouring districts on alert.

An official release said though there was no report of any locust attack in any part of the state during the day, the agriculture department has asked Agra, Mathura, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Mahoba, Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur and Mirzapur districts to stay alert and take precautionary measures to drive away the pests.

Over the last few days, swarms of locusts have been sighted in Madhya Pradesh, Vidharbha region of Maharashtra and urban areas of Rajasthan.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading