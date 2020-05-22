INDIA

1-MIN READ

Arrange Trains, Buses to Ensure No Migrant Worker Walks Home: Telangana CM KCR to Officials

File photo of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The chief minister asked the chief secretary to arrange trains for migrant workers to reach their native places, an official release said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 22, 2020, 7:55 AM IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday directed officials to arrange trains and buses to ensure that no migrant worker has to walk back to his native place.

He asked the chief secretary to arrange trains for migrant workers to reach their native places, an official release said.

He suggested arranging buses in case train services are not available, it added.

"Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed officials concerned to ensure that no migrant worker should undergo the unfortunate situation of walking back to his native place," the release said.

Rao said his government would take the responsibility of taking the migrants back to their native places. He also appealed to the migrant workers not to set out on foot to their homes.

State Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, son of the chief minister, had earlier said the state government had arranged 75 special trains and ferried home more than one lakh people, spending over Rs 6 crore.


