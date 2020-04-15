New Delhi: Once the coronavirus curbs are eased from April 20, manufacturing is set to begin in certain areas, in accordance with the revised guidelines of the home ministry. The Centre has warned the states and Union territories to not dilute these regulations. However, they have been given power to impose stricter measures than these guidelines as per the requirement of the local areas.

Here are the manufacturing units that have been permitted to resume services:

1) Manufacturing units of drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, medical oxygen, their packaging material, raw material and intermediates.

2) Construction of medical/ health infrastructure including manufacture of ambulances.

3) Manufacturing, distribution and retail of fertilizers, pesticides and seeds.

4) Animal feed manufacturing and feed plants, including supply of raw material, such as maize and soya.

5) All facilities in the supply chain of essential goods, whether involved in manufacturing, wholesale or retail of such goods through local stores, large brick and mortar stores or e-commerce companies should be allowed to operate, ensuring strict social distancing without any restriction on their timing of opening and closure.

6) Manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Export Oriented Units (EoUs), industrial estates, and industrial townships. These establishments shall make arrangements for stay of workers within their premises as far as possible and/ or adjacent buildings and for implementation of the Standard operating protocol (SOP) as referred to in para 21 (ii) below. The transportation of workers to work place shall be arranged by the employers in dedicated transport by ensuring social distancing.

7) Manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates.

8) Manufacturing of IT hardware, manufacturing units of packaging material.

