'Arrest Me, I Don’t Want to Die in Encounter': Murder Accused to UP Cops

On Sunday afternoon, Station Officer Sandip Balyan was sitting in his office in Jhinjhina Police Station in Western UP’s Shamli district when a young man in his early 20s walked up to him and offered to surrender in a murder case.“A man by the name of Munshad Ali, 22, walked up to my office with folded hands. He said his name was Munshad Ali and he is the accused in the murder of one Taiyyab from his village. He said Mujhe police ki goli se dar lagta hai (I am scared of getting shot by the police). He then vowed to leave the life of crime and answer for the sins he has already committed. He surrendered to the police here, at the thana,” Balyan told News18.Balyan added, “Six other accused in the case have already been arrested and sent to jail. Munshad, the seventh accused in this case, was absconding. He has now been sent to Shamli district jail and will soon be presented before the court for a hearing.”This is not the only instance of an accused preferring to surrender to the cops rather than risk getting shot in an encounter. Last week, a man by the name of Salman ‘Baba’ in Shamli’s Kairana, who is also a murder accused, had surrendered before the cops and vowed to give up his life of crime.As per official data, there have been more than 1,100 police encounters in the state in the first ten months of the Yogi Adityanath-led government. These shootouts have caused the death of 34 criminals, left 265 injured and led to the arrest of 2,744 history sheeters. On the other hand, four police personnel have been killed and 247 injured in these 10 months.