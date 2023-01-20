Arrest Warrant Against BJP MLA in 8-yr-old Case of Girl's Rape

A court here has issued an arrest warrant against the BJP MLA from the Duddhi Assembly constituency in an eight-year-old case of rape involving a girl.

Additional Session Judge Rahul Mishra on Thursday issued the arrest warrant after the legislator, Ramdular, did not appear in court despite repeated summons.

The court issued directions that the MLA be arrested and produced in court on January 23.

Assistant district government counsel Satya Prakash Tripathi Friday said a person from the Myorpur area had on Nov 4, 2014, complained to the police that Ramdular, the husband of the then village head, had allegedly raped his sister several times by threatening her.

The charge sheet was filed by the police after a thorough probe.

Tripathi said the court has issued summons to Ramdular several times but he did not appear citing health reasons.

Read all the Latest India News here