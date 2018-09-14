Arrest Warrant Against Chandrababu Naidu in 2010 Case Sparks Protests, TDP Cries Vendetta

The arrest warrant issued against Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu in a 2010 case has led to protests across the state, with the TDP alleging a conspiracy to target Naidu for breaking ties with the NDA government.Naidu and others, then in the opposition in united Andhra Pradesh, were arrested and lodged in a Pune jail after they protested near the Babli project site in Maharashtra, opposing the project on the grounds that it would affect the people downstream. The group was released later though it did not seek bail.The court order, dated July 5 and supposed to be executed by August 16 but corrected to September 21, was issued on a petition filed by a Maharashtra resident.The leaders have been charged with the Indian Penal Code offences, including assault or criminal force, to deter public servant from discharge of duty, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, act endangering life or personal safety of others, criminal intimidation among others.The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has called for protests across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of political vendetta after Naidu parted ways with the NDA government. Party leaders said the warrant, which had expired, was being renewed to “intimidate” them.Reacting to the news about the court order, Naidu's son and state information technology minister N Lokesh said his father and other TDP leaders would attend the court. "He fought to protect the interests of Telangana. He even refused to seek bail when he was arrested," Lokesh said.The chief minister is currently camping in Tirumala, near Tirupati, attending the annual Brahmotsavam of the Lord Venkateswara temple.