Arrest Warrant for Six in 2012 PMT Scandal Case as They Fail to Appear Before the Court

A special court in Bhopal on Thursday issued arrest warrants against six accused named in the supplementary charge sheet presented by the CBI in the court in connection to the 2012 Pre-Medical Test (PMT) scandal.

The charge sheet submitted with the court had named a total of 73 accused of which 13 were new names including middlemen, imposters and parents of the PMT aspirant students.

Six of them were summoned by the court on Wednesday and the remaining were to present themselves before the court on Thursday. None of the six accused attended the hearing on Wednesday while out of seven only two appeared before the court on Thursday.

The other two, former minister and a key accused, Laxmikant Sharma and 1one other accused already has died.

On Thursday, the court issued arrest warrants against six who did not comply with its orders on Wednesday.

A massive admission and recruitment scam had surfaced in 2013 when several imposters were arrested by Indore police. These impersonators planned to take the Pre-Medical Test (PMT) in place of students who had applied for the exam.

Since 2015, the CBI is probing into the scam, seen as the biggest scam in the field of professional education in the country.

