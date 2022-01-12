Arrest Warrant Issued Against Swami Prasad Maurya in Seven-Year-Old Case

An arrest warrant has been issued against former Uttar Pradesh labour minister Swami Prasad Maurya in a seven-year-old case, a day after he tendered his resignation and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav had shared a photograph with Maurya welcoming him to the party. Maurya, however, has not officially joined SP.

Maurya will have to appear before the MP-MLA court in Sultanpur on January 24.

The case was registered against Maurya seven years ago for allegedly hurting religious sentiments when he was in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The warrant was originally issued on January 6 but Maurya had taken a stay against it by the High Court in 2016. The MP-MLA Court had asked Maurya on January 6 to appear before the court on January 12, failing which, a warrant was issued against him.

Maurya had alleged that he was “uncomfortable” in BJP as OBCs, Dalits and youth were being neglected.

“You will see my resignation’s impact when the results of 2022 polls come. There are not just three, but dozens of MLAs who will leave BJP,” Maurya had told the media.

Meanwhile, Dara Singh Chauhan tendered his resignation from BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. Along with Maurya and Chauhan, several other BJP MLAs are expected to join SP in a big press conference expected to be held in Lucknow on January 14.

