Arrested Activists Wanted to End 'Modi Raj', Sought Money to Procure Grenade Launchers: Police

The Maharashtra police on Friday said it has found "incriminating evidence" that hinted towards a conspiracy by Maoists to overthrow the government during the recent raids at activists' residences.Sudha Bharadwaj, Gautam Navlakha, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, and P Varavara Rao were arrested on Tuesday for their alleged ties to Maoists."All those persons arrested were associated with Kabir Kala manch. A protected communication between Rona Wilson and Surendra Gadling, whose names were added later, was recovered by police officers. Pune police were able to crack the protected password, which showed a conspiracy by the Maoists to overthrow the established government," Maharashtra police additional director general (law and order) Parambir Singh said, adding that they have found thousands of minutes, mails, letters and other documents of CPI Maoists.He displayed a letter allegedly exchanged by an arrested activist that spoke of ending "Modi raj" with a "Rajiv Gandhi-like" incident. The letter also sought money for procuring grenade launchers, he said.The Supreme Court had on Wednesday said it would examine contentions that arrest of five civil rights activists in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence was an attempt at muzzling the voice of dissent.A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, as a major interim relief, had said these activists won't be sent behind the bars for now and will have to be kept under house arrest in their homes till the next hearing on September 6."Dissent is the safety valve of democracy and if you don't allow dissent, the pressure valve of democracy will burst," the apex court said as it issued notices to the Centre and Maharashtra government on the petition that has challenged the validity of ten arrests.Writer-activist Arundhati Roy has alleged that the BJP will “try to derail everything” with “some surprise attack” in the run-up to the 2019 elections. Roy joined leading intellectuals and civil society members to demand action against Maharashtra police for launching a “vicious and malafide attack” against human rights activists.A joint statement signed by Roy, lawyer Prashant Bhushan and activists Aruna Roy and Jignesh Mevani among others said the arrests “highlight the violation of all due procedures and are a mockery of the legal system”.Launching a series of attacks on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, Roy, a Booker-winning novelist and activist, asked people not to allow their "attention to stray from even when strange events befall us".