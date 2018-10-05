Arrested Cops Not Brand Ambassadors of UP Police, Can't Define Force: UP DGP After Lucknow Shooting Incident

After reports of growing resentment among policemen over the arrest of murder-accused cop Prashant Chaudhary, UP Director General of Police OP Singh has clarified that there is no dissatisfaction among the personnel over the issue and has claimed that the state police is people-friendly.Meanwhile, police constable Sarvesh Chaudhary, who had posted on social media about the resentment and even challenged the UP DGP in his post, has been suspended and departmental inquiry has been initiated against him. Also, orders have been given for action against all those policemen who are found uploading posts on social media, challenging the action over the murder accused cops. However, there have also been reports about an IPS officer donating money to the wife of the murder accused as a part of protest against the arrest police constables.Speaking to the media in Lucknow at 1090 app launch function on Thursday, DGP OP Singh said, “The two constables who were accused of murder of Vivek Tiwari are not the brand ambassadors of the state police. They have been arrested and terminated from service. A few such in the state police should not be defining the culture of the force. As chief of the state police, I have full faith on the state police and they too have faith in police functioning.”“All the senior officers of DG, IG and DIG rank were interacting with the police force across the state and there is no resentment among the cops over the arrest of murder accused cops. The state police force never gets involved in any illegal activity and those getting involved would not be spared,” answered DGP OP Singh on being asked about the resentment and social media posts over the arrest of two cops in the murder of apple executive Vivek Tiwari.As per the information now senior police officials have been given the task of making the lower ranks understand about the incident and the arrest of the murder accused cops. The DGP also clarified how an old picture of constables wearing a black band on their arms was going viral and it was being falsely stated that the picture displays the unrest in the police force. Also the DGP UP Police, OP Singh informed that the social media team of the UP Police was keeping an eye on the posts related to the Vivek Tiwari murder.