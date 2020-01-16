Take the pledge to vote

Arrested DSP Davinder Singh's J&K Police Medal 'Forfeited', Says Govt Order

The government order said the suspended officer's act amounted to disloyalty and brought the force into disrepute, adding that Singh was awarded the police medal in 2018.

News18.com

Updated:January 16, 2020, 12:03 AM IST
Arrested DSP Davinder Singh's J&K Police Medal 'Forfeited', Says Govt Order
File photo of Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh.

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has "forfeited" the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry given to suspended Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh, an official order said on Wednesday.

Singh was arrested last week for helping terrorists move out of J&K.

The government order said the suspended officer's act amounted to disloyalty and brought the force into disrepute, adding that Singh was awarded the police medal in 2018.

The disgraced J&K Deputy Superintendent of Police was arrested after police intercepted his vehicle and found two militants — Naveed Babu alias Babar Azam, a resident of Nazneenpora in South Kashmir's Shopian district, and his associate Asif Ahmad — to Chandigarh for providing them accommodation there for a couple of months.

Five grenades were seized from the vehicle and raids at the policeman’s house later led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, two pistols and two grenades, besides lakh of rupees.

Earlier on Wednesday, the J&K Police said it has recommended to the government that Singh be sacked from duty.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will soon take over the case.

Naveed Babu was wanted by the police for the murder of 11 civilians, including migrant labourers, truck drivers and fruit merchants, after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August.

(With inputs from PTI)

