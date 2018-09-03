English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total105/105
BJP28
INC32
JDS12
OTH33
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP1
INC0
JDS0
OTH2
City Council
total29/29
BJP9
INC5
JDS2
OTH13
Town Council
total53/53
BJP11
INC20
JDS8
OTH14
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP7
INC7
JDS2
OTH4
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Arrested Ex-Sena Corporator Helped Train Alleged Shooter in Dabholkar Murder Case
Former Shiv Sena Corporator Pangarkar was detained on August 18 after one of the key accused in rationalist Narendra Dabholkar’s murder told CBI that Pangarkar was with him during the killing.
Dabholkar, an anti-superstition activist, was shot dead in broad daylight on August 20, 2013. (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
Loading...
Former Shiv Sena corporator Shrikant Pangarkar, who was arrested in connection with a case of arms seizure, has been remanded in police custody after the investigators found he had links to one of the key accused in the Gauri Lankesh murder case.
Pangarkar was detained on August 18 after one of the key accused in rationalist Narendra Dabholkar’s murder told CBI that Pangarkar was with him during the killing.
CBI has time and again argued in court that the two sensational murder cases are linked. The investigating agency has alleged that Sharad Kalaskar was the one who pulled the trigger on Dabholkar.
Investigators have now claimed that Pangarkar had assisted Kalaskar, along with a few others, who were arrested in an explosives case.
The former Jalna corporator has now been remanded in police custody till September 6.
Pangarkar is also suspected to have done a recce of a prominent individual from Amravati for making some anti-Hindu statements.
According to the investigators, Pangarkar was also in touch with one of the accused arrested in the Gauri Lankesh murder case. His name appeared in a diary recovered from an accused in the case.
He had also allegedly arranged for the training of Vaibhav Raut, Sudhanva Gondhlikar and Sharad Kalaskar in Jalna.
Sharad Kalaskar was handed over to the CBI on Monday for investigation in the Dabholkar murder case. He was arrested by Maharashtra ATS in the Nala Sopara explosives case.
Vaibhav Raut and Sudhanva Gondhlikar were also arrested in the Nala Sopara explosives case and have been remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody.
Pangarkar, who was also arrested by the Maharashtra ATS, was allegedly riding pillion on the motorcycle that was driven by Sachin Andure, during the killing of Dabholkar.
Investigators say he provided accommodation, food and other logistical support to the other arrested persons in the explosives case during their training phase. ATS is now trying to identify the person who funded Pangarkar to make these arrangements.
Pangarkar has three bank accounts and ATS is investigating the transactions in these accounts to know who funded him for the operations.
The former Jalna corporator also provided a motorbike with a changed number plate to Vaibhav Raut to do a recce on an Amravati resident.
According to the officials, Pangarkar had two mobile phones, one of which was allegedly used for the terror operations.
According to the ATS, the arrested persons have not revealed the names of any of the mastermind in any of these cases.
Pangarkar was detained on August 18 after one of the key accused in rationalist Narendra Dabholkar’s murder told CBI that Pangarkar was with him during the killing.
CBI has time and again argued in court that the two sensational murder cases are linked. The investigating agency has alleged that Sharad Kalaskar was the one who pulled the trigger on Dabholkar.
Investigators have now claimed that Pangarkar had assisted Kalaskar, along with a few others, who were arrested in an explosives case.
The former Jalna corporator has now been remanded in police custody till September 6.
Pangarkar is also suspected to have done a recce of a prominent individual from Amravati for making some anti-Hindu statements.
According to the investigators, Pangarkar was also in touch with one of the accused arrested in the Gauri Lankesh murder case. His name appeared in a diary recovered from an accused in the case.
He had also allegedly arranged for the training of Vaibhav Raut, Sudhanva Gondhlikar and Sharad Kalaskar in Jalna.
Sharad Kalaskar was handed over to the CBI on Monday for investigation in the Dabholkar murder case. He was arrested by Maharashtra ATS in the Nala Sopara explosives case.
Vaibhav Raut and Sudhanva Gondhlikar were also arrested in the Nala Sopara explosives case and have been remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody.
Pangarkar, who was also arrested by the Maharashtra ATS, was allegedly riding pillion on the motorcycle that was driven by Sachin Andure, during the killing of Dabholkar.
Investigators say he provided accommodation, food and other logistical support to the other arrested persons in the explosives case during their training phase. ATS is now trying to identify the person who funded Pangarkar to make these arrangements.
Pangarkar has three bank accounts and ATS is investigating the transactions in these accounts to know who funded him for the operations.
The former Jalna corporator also provided a motorbike with a changed number plate to Vaibhav Raut to do a recce on an Amravati resident.
According to the officials, Pangarkar had two mobile phones, one of which was allegedly used for the terror operations.
According to the ATS, the arrested persons have not revealed the names of any of the mastermind in any of these cases.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
-
Wednesday 29 August , 2018
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Monday 03 September , 2018 Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
Monday 03 September , 2018 Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Wednesday 29 August , 2018 Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- BFFs Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday Step Out for a Lunch Together; See Pictures
- 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, ZX-10RR Unveiled, Gets More Power and Torque
- Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta Get Nostalgic as Sangharsh Completes 19 Years; See Their Posts
- A Man Donated Rs 94 to Kerala Relief Fund He Earned From Begging
- Did You Know All Protagonists in Chetan Bhagat's Novels Were Named After Lord Krishna?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...