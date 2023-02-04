Arrested in Uttarakhand Assistant and Junior Engineer Paper Leak Case

Three people, including an Uttarakhand Public Service Commission official, were arrested on Saturday in connection with last year’s assistant and junior engineers (AE/JE) recruitment exam paper leak case, police said.

They were among nine people named in an FIR lodged on Friday at the Kankhal police station in connection with the case, Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said.

The three were identified as Sanjeev Kumar from Bihar and Nitin Chauhan and Sunil Saini from the district’s Manglaur and Laksar, respectively, he said.

Kumar is a section officer in the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, Singh said.

Rs 7 lakh cash and blank cheques of several banks have been seized from them, the SSP said.

The accused told the SIT during interrogation that Rs 28 lakh was taken for leaking the question paper, the police official added.

Accused Chauhan and Saini had also earned profits from many candidates in lieu of the papers, he said.

The examinations were held in June 2022.

Read all the Latest India News here