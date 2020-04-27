Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Arrested JMI Student Lodged in Separate Tihar Cell, Medical Facilities Being Provided: Authorities

The student is also fasting during the holy month of Ramzan. Jail authorities said they make special arrangements for food during sehri and iftar.

PTI

Updated:April 27, 2020, 5:12 PM IST
Image for representation

Jamia Coordination Committee's media coordinator Safoora Zargar, who was arrested in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi, has been lodged in a separate cell in Tihar jail and all medical facilities are being provided to her, officials said on Monday.

Zargar, who is pregnant, has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and is in judicial custody.

The student of Jamia Millia Islamia is also fasting during the holy month of Ramzan.

Jail authorities said they make special arrangements for food during sehri and iftar.

"She is in jail number six, which is a women's jail. She is alone in the cell. Due to COVID-19, we lodge new inmates separately for a particular time," a jail official said.

Jail officials said since she is pregnant, she has been placed under a doctor's supervision and all the medical facilities have been provided to her.

"If doctors recommend something extra in her diet, it will be provided to her," the official said.

The Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) had last week said the arrest of two of its members, including Zargar, in connection with the February northeast Delhi violence was made "without rhyme or reason".

The JCC is a group comprising students and alumni of the Jamia Millia Islamia, and it was formed in protest against the CAA.

Another JCC member, Meeran Haider, was arrested in connection with the violence and also charged under the UAPA.

The arrests have been condemned by various activists and student groups. However, police have said that these arrests were made after analysis of forensic evidence.

