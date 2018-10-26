English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arrests For Sabarimala Protests Rise to Over 2,000 as Kerala Police Continue Manhunt
Kerala police on Wednesday had issued lookout notice against 210 people of which 167 have been identified so far.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police have arrested as many as 2061 people over the last three days after a massive manhunt was launched to nab protesters who resorted to violence to prevent women of menstruating age from entering Sabarimala temple despite the Supreme Court order. 15,00 people were later granted bail.
452 cases have been registered so far in connection with protests after the temple opened its doors to devotees. Most of the arrested belong to Hindutva outfits.
The arrested also include those who violated the prohibitory orders at Pamba, Nilakkal and Sannidanam.
Meanwhile , 18 people who allegedly set police vehicles and Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses ablaze at Nilakkal, the gateway to the holy shrine, were remanded to custody by Ranni magistrate court. The court asked them to pay 13 lakh rupees as bail money.
Kerala police on Wednesday had issued lookout notice against 210 people of which 167 have been identified so far. The police said they will further release notice for 250 people.
The Sabarimala shrine, which opened for devotees on October 17 after the Supreme Court verdict, had witnessed violent protests for six days as not a single woman was allowed to enter the temple.
452 cases have been registered so far in connection with protests after the temple opened its doors to devotees. Most of the arrested belong to Hindutva outfits.
The arrested also include those who violated the prohibitory orders at Pamba, Nilakkal and Sannidanam.
Meanwhile , 18 people who allegedly set police vehicles and Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses ablaze at Nilakkal, the gateway to the holy shrine, were remanded to custody by Ranni magistrate court. The court asked them to pay 13 lakh rupees as bail money.
Kerala police on Wednesday had issued lookout notice against 210 people of which 167 have been identified so far. The police said they will further release notice for 250 people.
The Sabarimala shrine, which opened for devotees on October 17 after the Supreme Court verdict, had witnessed violent protests for six days as not a single woman was allowed to enter the temple.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Art-ificial Intelligence: AI-Created Painting Sold for Half a Million Dollars
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 For Diwali 2018
- Sony Bravia A9F Review: This is The TV to Buy, if You Feel Rich Enough
- WhatsApp Stickers Now Rolling Out For Android And iPhone: Here is How to Download
- Time Travel: Merriam-Webster Dictionary Lets You Know Which Words Were Added The Year You Were Born
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...