Arrests For Sabarimala Protests Rise to Over 2,000 as Kerala Police Continue Manhunt

Kerala Police have arrested as many as 2061 people over the last three days after a massive manhunt was launched to nab protesters who resorted to violence to prevent women of menstruating age from entering Sabarimala temple despite the Supreme Court order. 15,00 people were later granted bail.452 cases have been registered so far in connection with protests after the temple opened its doors to devotees. Most of the arrested belong to Hindutva outfits.The arrested also include those who violated the prohibitory orders at Pamba, Nilakkal and Sannidanam.Meanwhile , 18 people who allegedly set police vehicles and Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses ablaze at Nilakkal, the gateway to the holy shrine, were remanded to custody by Ranni magistrate court. The court asked them to pay 13 lakh rupees as bail money.Kerala police on Wednesday had issued lookout notice against 210 people of which 167 have been identified so far. The police said they will further release notice for 250 people.The Sabarimala shrine, which opened for devotees on October 17 after the Supreme Court verdict, had witnessed violent protests for six days as not a single woman was allowed to enter the temple.