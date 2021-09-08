Arrival, Departure Timings of 3 Pairs of  Northern Railway Trains to be Changed

The Indian Railways has decided to restart several passenger trains that were cancelled to break the Covid-19 chain. Besides, the railways has also decided to change the arrival and departure timings of passenger trains currently in operation.

A senior Indian Railways official told the media that the arrival and departure timings of passenger trains are being changed for the smooth movement of trains on all routes. The officer added that the Indian Railways has also decided to change the route of a few trains, along with the change in arrival and departure timings.

According to Indian Railways latest notification, the arrival and departure timings of three pairs of passenger trains operating in the Northern Railway will be changed.

“The trains will travel according to the new timetable,” said a senior Northern Railway officer.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway Deepak Kumar told the media that the operation timing of train numbering 20503/02504 Dibrugarh-New Delhi-Dibrugarh Weekly Rajdhani Express will now operate every day from both sides. “Earlier, the Dibrugarh-New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express used to operate once in a week,” said Kumar.

The chief public relations officer further said that the Indian Railways has extended the destination of two pairs of trains with the new timetable. “Train numbering 54769/54770 Tilak Bridge-Rohtak-Tilak Bridge passenger train’s destination will be extended to Bhiwani from Tilak Bridge and train numbering 54423/54424 Delhi Jn-Bhiwani-Delhi Jn passenger train’s destination will be extended up to Hisar from Bhiwani,” said Kumar.

Another senior officer of the Indian Railways said that the railways is yet to issue a circular on the timetable and destination change.

According to the officer, changes in the timetable and destination orders come in October but the preparations for the changes to be made are done from September. “No particular date has been decided from when the changes in timetable and destination will come into action,” added the officer.

