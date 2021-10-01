Arrival, Departure Timings of 326 Special Trains in Bhopal, Jabalpur Division Changed

The Indian Railways has changed the arrival and departure timings of all the special passenger trains operating in the Bhopal and Jabalpur rail division. The new timings will come into effect on Friday, October 1.

The railways has requested all passengers who have travel plans from October 1 to contact the railway enquiry number 139 before leaving their house to check the arrival and departure timing. The change of timings can also be checked online on the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) website or phone app.

According to a senior Indian Railway official, besides the change in arrival and departure timings of passenger trains in Bhopal and Jabalpur rail divisions, timings of special passenger trains have also been changed for the Kota railway division.

The Indian Railways official further said that the arrival and departure of around 326 trains operating in Bhopal, Jabalpur and Kota rail divisions have been changed.

“The new timetable will be in immediate effect from October 1. Please ensure to check the changed timings to avoid missing your train. We are ensuring that all people who have reserved their trains are updated about the timings via SMS or email,” added the Indian Railway official.

The officer further said that trains originating from Indore will now have new passenger coaches in all classes. “Around 15 trains originating from Indore will now travel with new comfortable Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LFHB) coaches,” added the officer.

The officer further stated that the new LFBH coaches are more comfortable than the previous ones. “With LFBH coaches, the trains will be more comfortable and will run faster than the previous ones. With the change in coaches, these 15 trains can run with a speed of 110 kilometres per hour,” added the officer.

The officer added that very recently the senior officials of the Indian Railways decided to operate the Indore-Howrah-Indore special train with LFBH coaches. The railway is also planning to run Indore-Patna special train and Shanti Express with LFBH coaches.

According to Indian Railways plans Indore-Amritsar, Indore-Chandigarh, Indore-Delhi Nizamuddin, Avantika Express, Indore-Pune, Malwa Express, Indore-Dehradun, Guwahati Express, Indore-Nagpur Express and all overnight express trains will have LFBH coaches.

