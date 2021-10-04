If you are planning to travel by railways or the days to follow, double-check your train timings at the railway enquiry. The Indian Railways from October 2 has changed the arrival and departure of several passenger trains originating from Jabalpur, Habibganj and Itarsi.

A senior official of the Indian Railways said that the arrival and departure timings of more than 50 passenger trains have been changed in the Western Central Railway zone. “We would request the passengers to check with the enquiry on the changed timings,” added the officer.

The officer further said that the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, a subsidiary company of the Indian Railway, is notifying its passengers via mail and text SMS.

A senior officer of the Western Central Railway zone informed that training timings for following trains have been changed:

Jabalpur-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special (01449)

Somnath-Jabalpur Special (01463)

Ambikapur-Jabalpur Intercity Special Train (01266)

Itarsi-Bhopal (01271)

Bhopal-Itarsi (01272)

Jabalpur-Howrah Shaktipunj (01447)

Jabalpur-Somnath Special (01466)

Rewa-Jabalpur Shuttle Special (01706)

Habibganj-Adhartal Special (02051)

Jabalpur-Habibganj Special (02052)

Habibganj-Jabalpur Special (02061)

Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Special ( 02127), Jabalpur - Yesvantpur Special (02140)

Jabalpur-Nagpur Special (02160)

Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Special (02174)

Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Special (02181)

Rewa-Jabalpur Special (02290)

Indore-Jabalpur Special (02291)

Itarsi-Katni Special (06619)

Bina-Katni Special (06621)

Katni-Bargawan Special (06623)

Habibganj-Rewa Special (02185)

Habibganj-Pune Special (02152)

Habibganj-Nizamuddin Special (02155)

Indore-Kota Special (02300)

The change in the arrival and departure timings for the trains operating in the Western Central Railway zone was implemented on October 1. The change in timings update was flashed by the railways on its official website.

The railway officer added that Gwalior-Ratlam-Gwalior Express Special (train numbering 01126/01125) is being given a new halt at Badarwas from October 1. “The stoppage is on a pilot basis for the next six months. If things work well, the time span can be increased. Bhind-Ratlam Express Special (Train No. 02126) will also halt at Badarwas station,” said a Western Central Railway zone officer.

