CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#MonsoonSession#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News» India» Arrival of Indian Ship Carrying Medical Aid to Indonesia Delayed, Says Jaishankar
1-MIN READ

Arrival of Indian Ship Carrying Medical Aid to Indonesia Delayed, Says Jaishankar

S Jaishankar said the arrival of the ship has been delayed, adding that India stands with its partners in the fight against the pandemic. (Image: PTI)

S Jaishankar said the arrival of the ship has been delayed, adding that India stands with its partners in the fight against the pandemic. (Image: PTI)

According to reports, Indonesia has been reeling under increasing cases of Delta variant of Covid-19 in the last few weeks.

India has sent a naval ship carrying 300 oxygen concentrators and 100 metric tons of liquid medical oxygen to Indonesia to help the country fight rising cases of coronavirus infection. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the arrival of the ship has been delayed, adding that India stands with its partners in the fight against the pandemic.

"Update: There has been a delay in arrival of INS Airawat reaching Tanjung Priok, Indonesia, carrying 300 oxygen concentrators & 100 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen from India. Will keep you posted for further developments," Jaishankar tweeted. "India stands with its partners in the fight against Covid," he added.

According to reports, Indonesia has been reeling under increasing cases of Delta variant of Covid-19 in the last few weeks.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 19, 2021, 23:23 IST