Arrival of Indian Ship Carrying Medical Aid to Indonesia Delayed, Says Jaishankar

India has sent a naval ship carrying 300 oxygen concentrators and 100 metric tons of liquid medical oxygen to Indonesia to help the country fight rising cases of coronavirus infection. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the arrival of the ship has been delayed, adding that India stands with its partners in the fight against the pandemic.

"Update: There has been a delay in arrival of INS Airawat reaching Tanjung Priok, Indonesia, carrying 300 oxygen concentrators & 100 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen from India. Will keep you posted for further developments," Jaishankar tweeted. "India stands with its partners in the fight against Covid," he added.

Update: There has been a delay in arrival of INS Airawat reaching Tanjung Priok, Indonesia, carrying 300 oxygen concentrators & 100 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen from India. Will keep you posted for further developments.India stands with its partners in the fight against Covid. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 19, 2021

According to reports, Indonesia has been reeling under increasing cases of Delta variant of Covid-19 in the last few weeks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here