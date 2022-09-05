Arshdeep Drop Catches Attention of Pakistan Who Launch ‘Khalistani’ Jibe on Twitter

Arshdeep Singh was caught in the crossfire between India and Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday when he dropped the catch during the second last over of the match. The drop during the nail-biting match between the two archrivals seems to have caught the attention of Pakistanis who have reportedly started a propaganda against the bowler on Twitter, calling him “Khalistani”.

Some of the accounts that have used vitriol against Arshdeep include of Pakistani journalist WS Khan who said “Arshdeep is clearly a part of the Pakistan-backed Khalistan movement”.

4) Pakistani journalist Wajahat Saeed Khan. pic.twitter.com/VGmcDIuO3a — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) September 4, 2022

Most of these accounts, targeting Arshdeep, are from Pakistan and running Khalistan propaganda against India.

Fake accounts were also created to falsely portray that India was against the Sikh community after Arshdeep missed the catch during the crucial Asia Cup match.

2) Accounts from Pakistan is running propaganda & fake news that Indian media channel ABP news is calling Arshdeep Singh a Khalistani. They are making a narrative that people of India hate Sikhs. pic.twitter.com/0ZtyG9yIZK — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) September 4, 2022

Meanwhile, many from India supported Arshdeep and called out those who were criticising him for deliberately dropping the catch. Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter and extended his support to the youngster who seemed to have succumbed under pressure.

“Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh. No one drop the catch purposely.. we are proud of our boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD,” Harbhajan tweeted.

Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh No one drop the catch purposely..we are proud of our 🇮🇳 boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD🇮🇳 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 4, 2022

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan said, “Arshdeep is a strong character. Stay that way boy.”

