Article 370 Abrogation India's Internal Decision for Its Citizens' Welfare: Naidu to Canadian Speaker
Welcoming the Canadian Speaker to India, Naidu shared his happiness at the excellent bilateral parliamentary ties between the two countries, the vice president's secretariat said in an official statement.
File photo of Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu.
New Delhi: The abrogation of Article 370 provisions is an "internal administrative decision" concerning the welfare of Indian citizens and carried out in strict compliance with constitutional provisions and with overwhelming majority in both Houses of Parliament, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu told Canadian senate speaker George J Furey here on Thursday.
Welcoming Furey to India, Naidu shared his happiness at the excellent bilateral parliamentary ties between the two countries, the vice president's secretariat said in an official statement.
When the leader of the visiting delegation sought to know his views on developments in Jammu and Kashmir, Naidu said Article 370 was inserted as a temporary provision and being a border region it shares international boundary with Pakistan and China, separatism was sponsored in the region, fanned and taken advantage of by outsiders.
Underlining that Article 370 was inserted as a temporary provision in the constitution, Naidu noted "deletion of Article 370 is an internal administrative decision concerning the welfare of Indian citizens and carried out in strict compliance with Constitutional provisions and with overwhelming majority in both the Houses of Parliament."
Furey also met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla in a separate meeting on Thursday at Parliament House.
Birla said that Indo-Canadian relations have been cordial and are based on democratic values, rule of law and governments in both countries are acceptable to the people.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nike React Infinity Run Review: Without Doubt, Miles Ahead of The Adidas Boost
- Zomato's 'Favourite Breakfast' Puzzle is Reminding Desi Foodies of Poha, Bangladesh and AAP
- Anand Mahindra Has the Perfect 'Prescription for Life' for His Followers
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's 108-Megapixel Camera And 100X Zoom Could be Magical
- Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip, Buds Plus and More: Galaxy Unpacked at a Glimpse