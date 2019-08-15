Article 370 Could be Removed due to Entire Society's Resolve: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
Greeting people during the Independence Day celebrations at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Maharashtra, Mohan Bhagwat said it is the day to remember the sacrifices made for the country's freedom.
File photo RSS chief Mohan. (Image : PTI)
Nagpur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 could be revoked because the entire society showed determination.
Greeting people during the Independence Day celebrations at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters here in Maharashtra, he said it is the day to remember the sacrifices made for the country's freedom.
"Article 370 could be removed because the entire society made a resolution, so on this day we renew that resolve again," Bhagwat told reporters. "Today is the day to remember the sacrifices made for the independence and to resolve for it again," he said.
Earlier, RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi hoisted the national flag at the Sangh headquarters located in Mahal area here on the occasion of the Independence Day. "The country is moving forward to realise the dream of the nation's great men. The hopes of common people will be fulfilled and India will scale new heights in the world," Joshi told reporters.
Later, Bhagwat unfurled the tricolour at Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir premises in Reshimbagh area here
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mika Singh's Concert in Pakistan Attended by ISI Agents, Dawood Ibrahim's Relatives
- Akshay Kumar on Connection Between His Films and Government Schemes
- Janhvi Kapoor Borrows Money From Driver to Give to Street Kid, Fans Say Sridevi Would Be Proud
- PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update: Fresh User Interface, Zombies Infection Mode, and More
- Dravid & Other BCCI Top Officials Attend Ethics and Good Governance Lecture