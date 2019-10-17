Article 370 Move Will Score 100/100 in Any Legal Test: Amit Shah Talks Kashmir, NRC, Power Struggle With Allies

New Delhi: BJP president and union home minister Amit Shah is a man of few words. Still fewer when it comes to his mentor of three decades and more in politics - Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

But in a candid conversation with News18 Network’s Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi on Wednesday, Shah sought to delve even on what he feels is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘biggest achievement.’

“The biggest achievement of Narendra Modi towards Indian democracy has been the end of politics of casteism, nepotism and appeasement. After 1966, it seemed these three factor seemed ingrained in our system,” he said replying to a question on how caste factor may play out in the upcoming Haryana assembly polls.

In his most comprehensive interview after taking guard in his first innings as a union minister, Shah sought to settle leadership issues with BJP’s squabbling ally Janata Dal (United). The BJP chief unilaterally announced that Nitish Kumar would be the NDA's CM candidate in Bihar for 2020 assembly elections.

In Maharashtra, Shah declared in no uncertain terms BJP will keep the CM’s chair if NDA were to form government. As for ally Shiv Sena’s demand for deputy CM’s post - Shah indicated party’s willingness to negotiate post elections. The offer, however, came with a disclaimer: BJP may even end up mopping a simple majority on its own.

As a minister who piloted the amendments in Article 370, Shah laid down a 15-year development road map to restore normalcy in terror-torn Kashmir. Brushing aside concerns of the legal challenge to the move to strip special status, he said it was “fool-proof” and will score “100/100” on any legal test.

He announced government’s intent on holding a nationwide NRC and said the (detention) centers being constructed is the government "preparing in advance". He admitted that BJP will make this an election issue in West Bengal, where he predicted a two-thirds majority for his party in the next assembly polls.

And most importantly, he sought to articulate his views on what separates an illegal migrant from a persecuted refugees seeking asylum in India.

All this and a lot more in Amit Shah’s exclusive interview to Newswork18.

On Bihar

BJP and JD(U) will go to the polls together and we will fight the elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

On Bengal

NRC will be an election issue in West Bengal and the BJP will form the government in with a 2/3rd majority.

On Maharashtra

Yes, we can reach (Majority on our own) as well. It is not impossible. Devendra Fadnavis and his team will decide (on deputy CM) after looking at the results. The parliamentary board of the BJP will then take a call. All options are open as of now.

On Haryana

In 5 years, this politics of casteism (Jats vs non-Jats) has been diluted 100%. The biggest achievement of Narendra Modi towards democracy in this country has been the end of politics of casteism, nepotism and appeasement.

On Kashmir

The Congress is trying to make detention of political leaders an issue along with the National Conference. I want to tell these two parties that we haven't turned the politics of the valley on its head. Congress kept Sheikh Abdullah in jail for 11 years and the CM was also jailed. We just took a big step and if we feel there is any intention to incite violence, then we have to take these steps.

On Lynching

If any person is killed, we have section 302 for that. The instances of so called mob lynching haven't increased under the BJP. A certain propaganda is being created about this. If any loot used to happen in villages and the people after getting hold of the thief would thrash him resulting in death. That would happen in the past as well. A colour is being given to these incidents

On NRC

Nationwide NRC will be implemented before 2024… the process will be managed by the tribunals. The government on the other hand will start the preparation side by side. There is a legal process where tribunals are concerned. The process has just started.

On Bharat Ratna for Savarkar

My view on Savarkar is very clear. There are very few people like Savarkar who are patriots… people who are arguing with the legacy of Savarkar are playing with the sentiments of the country. They are committing the sin of not letting people take inspiration from Savarkar.

On Economic Slowdown

The slowdown is not only in India, this is global. Because of the global slowdown, India's economy will get affected due to globalization… Since the global slowdown began, India's finance minister has consulted with many traders, CAs and economists. These new steps taken by the finance minister will show their effects soon. Situation will improve eventually.

