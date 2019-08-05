Article 370 on Kashmir’s Special Status to be Revoked, J&K and Ladakh to be Union Territories

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government has decided to revoke Article 370, which grants special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir, moving ahead with its plan to fundamentally change J&K’s relation to India in a massive announcement that will have far-reaching political and international ramifications and the potential to cause massive unrest in the region.

After days of speculation triggered by developments that served as a prelude to the unprecedented decision, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced in Rajya Sabha that Article 370 will be removed via an executive decision and the state will be bifurcated into two union territories – a Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without one.

Article 370, which was key to J&K’s accession to India, was introduced by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. It specifies that except for Defence, Foreign Affairs, Communications and ancillary matters (matters specified in the Instrument of Accession), the Indian Parliament needs the state government's concurrence for applying all other laws.

Thus, the state's residents lived under a separate set of laws, including those related to citizenship, ownership of property, and fundamental rights, as compared to other Indians.

The government has sought to amend Article 370 of the Constitution by using sub-section 3 of the Act which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Sub-section 3 of the Article empowers the President of India to issue an order by way of which all other provisions of the act would be nullified.

The government by issuing the order has superseded the 1954 presidential order which gave special powers to the state. Article 370 says the changes through the presidential order can be done in consultation with the Constituent Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir, which was dissolved after the accession of the state to the Indian Union.

The new presidential order now stipulates that the changes can be made in consultation with the government of the state, which in this case has been construed as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

The provision in sub-section 3 which speaks about reference to the Constituent Assembly of the state has been replaced with the legislative assembly of the state. The presidential order basically means that the law passed by Parliament will apply to the state of Jammu and Kashmir as well.

The government's huge step comes after a massive build-up of troops in the sensitive Kashmir Valley over the last 10 days and a night when senior political leaders, including former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, were placed under house arrest.

The internet and phone lines have been forced out of service in the state. The Union Cabinet met this morning at the home of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, following which all ministers and the PM moved to parliament for Amit Shah's big announcement.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.