Govt Moves to Repeal Article 370: Full Text of Presidential Order on Ending J&K's Special Status
The government has also decided to bifurcate the state into two Union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature, and Ladakh, which will be without a legislature. Here’s the full text of the President’s order scrapping Article 370.
Union Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha on Monday. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced in Rajya Sabha that the government has decided to repeal Article 370 of the Constitution which provides special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Further, the government has decided to bifurcate the state into two Union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature, and Ladakh, which will be without a legislature.
Here’s the full text of the President’s order scrapping Article 370.
The following Order made by the President is published for general information
THE CONSTITUTION (APPLICATION TO JAMMU AND KASHMIR) ORDER, 2019
In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 370 of the Constitution, the President, with the concurrence of the Government of State of Jammu and Kashmir, is pleased to make the following Order:
1. (1) This Order may be called the Constitution Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019.
(2) It shall come into force at once, and shall thereupon supersede the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954 as amended from time to time.
2. All the provisions of the Constitution, as amended from time to time, shall apply in relation to the State of Jammu and Kashmir and the exceptions and modifications subject to which they shall so apply shall be as follows: To article 367, there shall be added the following clause, namely:”(4) For the purposes of this Constitution as it applies in relation to the State of Jammu and Kashmir
(a) references to this Constitution or to the provisions thereof shall be construed as references to the Constitution or the provisions thereof as applied in relation to the said State:
b) references to the person for the time being recognized by the President on the recommendation of the Legislative Assembly of the State as the Sadar-i-Riyasat of Jammu and Kashmir, acting on the advice of the Council of Ministers of the State for the time being in office, shall be construed as references to the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir:
(c) references to the Government of the said State shall be construed as including references to the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir acting on the advice of his Council of Ministers, and
(d) in the proviso to clause (3) of Article 370 of this Constitution, the expression “Constituent Assembly of the State referred to in clause (2)” shall read “Legislative Assembly of the State”.”
RAM NATH KOVIND,
President
