Article 370, Triple Talaq and Jal Jeevan Mission: Top 5 Highlights from PM Modi's I-Day Speech

Article 370 and the recently passed ban on Triple Talaq prominently featured in PM Narendra Modi’s sixth Independence Day speech on Thursday. "By abrogating Articles 370 and 35A, we have fulfilled Sardar Vallabhai Patel's dream,” he said after unfurling the tricolour in the Red Fort.

Here are top five highlights from his speech:

1) Raising the slogan of ‘one nation, one constitution’, the PM said that the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35 A was made possible only because the “dreams and aspirations of people of Ladakh and J&K needed to be adhered to. And 130 crore people came together to fulfill that.”

"After the partition, when people came to India they faced no problems but those who settled in Jammu and Kashmir could never live in peace. The new system in place is for the direct benefit of the people on the ground. Now anyone living in Jammu and Kashmir can directly question the Centre. He now does not need to go via media," he further said

2) Hailing the decision to abolish Triple Talaq, PM Modi said, "You must have seen that the sword of triple talaq hung low on our Muslim sisters and mothers. It did not let them live with freedom. Many Islamist nations had banned the practise long back. But in India for some reason we did not eradicate it. If we can raise our voice against the practice of sati, we thought why can't we raise our voice against Triple talaq."

3) Launching the Jal Jeevan Mission to address the ongoing water crisis, PM Modi said Rs 3.5 lakh crore will be used towards the scheme. "Today, from the ramparts of Red Fort, I announce that we will launch Jal Jeevan Mission to provide drinking water to all. The state governments will work with the Centre. Rs 3.5 lakh crore will used for this mission," he said.

4) "In GST we implemented one nation one tax. In power, we implemented one nation one tax. For the automobile sector we implemented one nation one mobility card," the PM said.

5) “I want to you from that section of the society that practices family planning. You will naturally see that a smaller family can be more happy and content. Your family will be away from diseases, will have more resources,” PM Modi said.

