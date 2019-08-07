First Legal Challenge to Repeal of J&K Special Status, Writ Petition Filed in SC
The petition termed the presidential order “unconstitutional” and said the government should have taken the parliamentary route to amend Article 370.
Indian soldiers patrol in Srinagar, India, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Tensions have soared along the volatile, highly militarized frontier between India and Pakistan in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, as India has deployed more troops and ordered thousands of visitors out of the region. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
New Delhi: In the first legal challenge to the scrapping of special status for Jammu and Kashmir, a writ petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday against the presidential order which abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution.
The petition, filed by advocate ML Sharma, termed the presidential order “unconstitutional” and said the government should have taken the parliamentary route to amend the Article.
It further said that Article 370 cannot be nullified by exercising the powers under the Article itself.
The petition is likely to be mentioned in the Supreme Court for urgent hearing on Tuesday.
