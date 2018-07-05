English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Artificial Intelligence Can be Answer to Check Fake Info on Social Media: Infosys Co-founder
Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan emphasised that people must verify the source of the information before sharing it.
File photo of Infosys Co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan. (Image: Reuters)
Bengaluru: Artificial intelligence could be used to check circulation of false information and fake videos about "child-lifters" on social media that lead to incidents of violence including lynching, software major Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan on Thursday said.
It was humanly not possible for anyone to screen each and every post when about two billion people were using Facebook alone, he told reporters.
He was replying to a question on how to contain incidents of violence including lynching of over a dozen people in different parts of the country in recent days.
Taking a serious view of the incidents, the government is planning to take the help of social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp to check the circulation of false information and fake videos.
Gopalakrishnan also said society too had to take initiatives to check such incidents.
"It is a combination - On one side, we have to educate the consumers and on the other, the technology companies also will have to put in some filters, screens and things like that...We need to teach in schools, colleges," he said.
Gopalakrishnan emphasised that people must verify the source of the information before sharing it.
"Everybody has a role to play. Media has a very big role...You need to also tell them that don't believe in everything you get from social media," he said.
He also said such lynching incidents happen due to lack of implementation of laws and "differential" implementation of laws.
Also Watch
It was humanly not possible for anyone to screen each and every post when about two billion people were using Facebook alone, he told reporters.
He was replying to a question on how to contain incidents of violence including lynching of over a dozen people in different parts of the country in recent days.
Taking a serious view of the incidents, the government is planning to take the help of social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp to check the circulation of false information and fake videos.
Gopalakrishnan also said society too had to take initiatives to check such incidents.
"It is a combination - On one side, we have to educate the consumers and on the other, the technology companies also will have to put in some filters, screens and things like that...We need to teach in schools, colleges," he said.
Gopalakrishnan emphasised that people must verify the source of the information before sharing it.
"Everybody has a role to play. Media has a very big role...You need to also tell them that don't believe in everything you get from social media," he said.
He also said such lynching incidents happen due to lack of implementation of laws and "differential" implementation of laws.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Big Win for AAP as SC Clips Delhi L-G's Powers
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Big Win for AAP as SC Clips Delhi L-G's Powers
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Goaaaaaaaal'! Rohingya Refugee Kids Have Discovered Their Own World Cup
- Mahindra Scorpio and Toyota Innova Get Stuck, Tata Hexa Rescues – Watch Video
- Scarlett Johansson Responds To Backlash For Being Cast As Transgender Man In Rub & Tug
- Xiaomi's List of Smartphones Which Will Receive MIUI 10
- This Photo of Priyanka Chopra Holding Hands With Salman's Nephew Ahil in New York Goes Viral