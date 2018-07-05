English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Artificial Intelligence Has Reached Era of Consumerisation: Infosys Co-founder
Citing the example of AI backed machines in health care, he said simple technologies for thermal imaging to detect breast cancer might disrupt mammography, the traditional mode of breast cancer detection.
Bengaluru: Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan on Thursday said Artificial Intelligence has reached the era of consumerisation and opined that it might be disruptive in the coming years.
"What we are witnessing right now is the consumerisation of AI. Consumerisation has two aspects, one is cost and second is access. And I believe that we are at the beginning of the consumerisation of AI," he said.
Gopalakrishnan, who is chairman of CII India Innovation Summit, opined that AI may be disruptive in the coming years.
Citing the example of AI backed machines in health care, he said simple technologies for thermal imaging to detect breast cancer might disrupt mammography, the traditional mode of breast cancer detection.
He said the reason was that the powerful AI engines in them examine thousands of such images and has a database of past diagnosis. "And this (AI) is able to do it better than traditional mammography and things like that," he said.
He was addressing a press conference to announce the 14th edition of India Innovation summit by Confederation of Indian Industries on July 12 and 13.
The topic this year is 'India. AI Driving the future for the World!'.
The two-day summit will delve on subjects like machine learning, AI, myths and truths of augmented reality and virtual reality, impact of AI on smart farming, health care, learning, automobiles (driverless vehicles) and how they would supercede humans.
Besides Kris Gopalakrishnan, the two-day event will feature speakers like Union Commerce and Industries Minister Suresh Prabhu, NITI Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant, Karnataka large and medium industries minister K J George, Aceenture India chairman and senior Managing Director Rekha M Menon, Volvo Group India president and MD Kamal Bali.
