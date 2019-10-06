Artist Shireen Mody, Gardener Found Dead in Goa, Police Suspect Double Murder

Panaji: A 65-year-old Goa-based artist, Shireen Mody, and her gardener were found dead on Sunday in what the police suspect to be a case of double murder.

"We are conducting an inquest. One of the deceased women has been identified as Shireen Mody while the identity of the other victim is yet to be ascertained," Inspector Navlesh Dessai told reporters.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem. Mody hailed from Mumbai and had relocated to Goa some years back.

According to police sources, the other deceased was Mody's gardener and the two had a scuffle on Saturday morning which led to a murderous assault on each other.

