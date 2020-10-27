Arts Have The Possibility To Create A Climate Of Sensitivity: Shabana Azmi

New Delhi: Veteran actor Shabana Azmi says she is an optimist by nature and believes art can nurture a “climate of sensitivity” which in turn can spur societal change. This is why, the actor said, she decided to star in “Kaali Khuhi” (Black Well), a horror thriller directed by Terrie Samundra which explores the enduring impact of female foeticide, a malpractice still prevalent in India. Azmi, known for her powerhouse performances in films like “Ankur”, “Mandi”, “Khandhar”, “Fire”, “Godmother”, exploring the genre for the second time after Vishal Bhardwaj’s 2002 horror comedy “Makdee”.

Set in a Punjab village, the Netflix Original film traces the journey of a girl named Shivangi (Riva Arora), who is put to the ultimate test when she witnesses her entire family fall deeper into the secrets of the black well. Azmi, 70, said it is “outrageous” that female foeticide continues to exist in the 21st century India when addressing this should be the first step towards women empowerment.

“Female foeticide and infanticide exist all around – not in the back or beyond only but in our metropolitan cities too. And yet we aren’t as focused on it as we should be. The right to be born is taken away from a girl just because she is a girl. “That has to be the starting point of any work that you do about a girl who doesn’t even have a right to be born. How cruel, unjust and unacceptable that is? We are a patriarchal society. We entitle the boy from birth just for being male and the girl is made to go through a lot of discrimination,” Azmi, also an activist, told .

