Venkaiah Naidu Visits Arun Jaitley at AIIMS, Says Former FinMin Responding to Treatment

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and former finance minister Arun Jaitley was on Friday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after he complained of palpitations and restlessness and is "haemodynamically stable".

The 66-year-old is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors.

"Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS today morning. He is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors. At present, he is haemodynamically stable," said the hospital in a statement on Friday night.

Hemodynamically stable means the patient has a stable heart pump and the blood circulation is good.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey, BJP working president JP Nadda, and Sharad Yadav visited the hospital to inquire about Jaitley's health on Friday. Meanwhile, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu checked on him on Saturday morning.

The doctors informed the Vice President that Shri Jaitley is responding to the treatment and his condition is stable. The Vice President also met Shri Jaitley’s family members who were present. #ArunJaitley — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) August 10, 2019

Jaitley was admitted to the Cardio-Neuro-Centre of the hospital around 10 am, said sources. "He is under observation in the ICU. A team of doctors, including endocrinologists, cardiologists and nephrologists, is monitoring his condition," they added.

Earlier in May, Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS for treatment.

A lawyer by profession, Jaitley has been the most important leader in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet during his first tenure and often acted as the chief troubleshooter for the government. He did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections presumably because of his ill-health.

Jaitley underwent a surgery in the United States in January for a reported soft tissue cancer in his left leg, an illness that deprived him from presenting the Modi government's sixth and final budget of its current term. Railways and Coal minister Piyush Goyal was the stand-in finance minister who presented the interim budget for 2019-20.

The former minister had returned to India on February 9 after undergoing skin grafting. He is believed to have undergone some kind of a medical procedure again when he visited the US last month to attend the IMF-World Bank Group Spring Meetings.

Jaitley had undergone renal transplant on May 14 last year at AIIMS, with Goyal filling in for him at that time as well.

Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April last year, was back in the finance ministry in August 2018. In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of his long-standing diabetic condition.

(With inputs from PTI)

