Arun Jaitley Admitted to AIIMS, to Undergo Kidney Transplant Tomorrow
Jaitley, 65, has been suffering from a kidney ailment and skipped office since Monday. He has not even taken oath of office after being re-elected to the Rajya Sabha.
File photo of Arun Jaitley. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was on Friday admitted to AIIMS and is scheduled to undergo a kidney transplant operation on Saturday, sources said.
Jaitley, 65, has been suffering from a kidney ailment and skipped office since Monday. He has not even taken oath of office after being re-elected to the Rajya Sabha.
Sources said the minister, who was confined to a 'controlled environment' at home, was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) this evening.
A kidney transplant operation is scheduled for tomorrow, they said, adding all formalities for a donor kidney have been completed.
The minister, who cancelled his scheduled visit to London for the 10th India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue next week, had confirmed his illness in a tweet yesterday.
"I am being treated for kidney related problems & certain infections that I have contracted," he had tweeted.
Jaitley, however, had not elaborated on the ailment, but said he was "currently working from controlled environment at home. The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me."
He is likely to be operated by nephrologist Dr Sandeep Guleria from Apollo hospital, also brother of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, who is a family friend of Jaitley.
Jaitley had in September 2014 undergone a bariatric surgery to treat weight gain that he suffered because of a long-standing diabetic condition. That surgery was first performed at Max Hospital, but he had to be later shifted to AIIMS because of complications.
He had a heart surgery several years ago.
