Arun Jaitley Continues to be Under Observation for Second Day at AIIMS
That surgery was first performed at Max Hospital, but he had to be later shifted to AIIMS because of complications. He had a heart surgery several years ago.
File photo of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley continued to be under medical observation for the second day on Sunday at the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and no time for his kidney transplant surgery has been decided.
Jaitley, 65, who was admitted to AIIMS Friday evening here, has been kept under observation. Sources said the doctors attending to him have not yet finalised date of the kidney transplant operation.
Jaitley is suffering from a kidney ailment and has not been attending office since Monday. He has not even taken oath of office after being re-elected to the Rajya Sabha.
Sources said the minister, who was kept in a 'controlled environment' at home, was shifted to the AIIMS on Friday evening. A kidney transplant operation was scheduled for yesterday and all formalities for a donor kidney were also completed but was kept under one-day observation.
The minister, who cancelled his scheduled visit to London for the 10th India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue next week, had confirmed his illness in a tweet on Thursday. "I am being treated for kidney-related problems & certain infections that I have contracted," he had tweeted.
Jaitley, however, had not elaborated on the ailment, but said he was "currently working from controlled environment at home. The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me".
He is likely to be operated by nephrologist Dr Sandeep Guleria from Apollo hospital, also brother of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, who is a family friend of Jaitley. Jaitley had in September 2014 undergone a bariatric surgery to treat weight gain that he suffered because of a long-standing diabetic condition.
That surgery was first performed at Max Hospital, but he had to be later shifted to AIIMS because of complications. He had a heart surgery several years ago.
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
