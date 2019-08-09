LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Admitted to AIIMS; PM Modi, Amit Shah Visit Hospital | Updates

News18.com | August 9, 2019, 9:53 PM IST
Event Highlights

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and former finance minister Arun Jaitley was on Friday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after he complained of palpitations and restlessness, sources at the hospital said. Jaitley was taken to hospital after reportedly complaining of breathing problems. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited the hospital to inquire about his health.

A lawyer by profession, Jaitley has been the most important leader in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet during his first tenure and often acted as the chief troubleshooter for the government.
Aug 9, 2019 9:53 pm (IST)

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari reaches AIIMS to check on Arun Jaitley.

Aug 9, 2019 9:45 pm (IST)

Yoga Guru Ramdev reaches All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to inquire about Arun Jaitley's health.

Aug 9, 2019 9:39 pm (IST)

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS here on Friday after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness, and is ‘haemodynamically stable’. Hemodynamically stable means the patient has a stable heart pump and the blood circulation is good.

Aug 9, 2019 9:36 pm (IST)

Arun Jaitley was Admitted after He Complained of Breathing Problems | Senior BJP leader and former finance minister Arun Jaitley was on Friday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after he complained of palpitations and restlessness, sources at the hospital said. Jaitley was taken to hospital after reportedly complaining of breathing problems.

Aug 9, 2019 9:32 pm (IST)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leaves from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit. According to AIIMS, Arun Jaitley is haemodynamically stable.

Aug 9, 2019 9:29 pm (IST)

Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh leave All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. They visited the hospital to inquire about Arun Jaitley’s health.

Aug 9, 2019 9:25 pm (IST)

Several BJP leaders including Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Shankar Prasad, JP Nadda and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore have also reached AIIMs.

Aug 9, 2019 9:21 pm (IST)

Arun Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April last year, was back in the finance ministry in August 2018. In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of his long-standing diabetic condition.

Aug 9, 2019 9:12 pm (IST)

The 66-year-old, Arun Jaitley, had returned to India on February 9 after undergoing skin grafting. He is believed to have undergone some kind of a medical procedure again when he visited the US last month to attend the IMF-World Bank Group Spring Meetings.

Aug 9, 2019 9:12 pm (IST)

Arun Jaitley underwent surgery in the United States in January for a reported soft tissue cancer in his left leg, an illness that deprived him of presenting the Modi government's sixth and final budget of its current term. Railways and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal was the stand-in finance minister who presented the interim budget for 2019-20.

Aug 9, 2019 9:10 pm (IST)

Arun Jaitley Did Not Contest LS Polls due to Poor Health | Arun Jaitley has been unwell for a large part of the last two years. Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April last year, was back in the finance ministry in August 2018. However, he did not contest the Lok Sabha elections this year. After the Narendra Modi government won the general elections, Jaitley, in a letter, said he would like to stay away from responsibility on account of his ill-health.

Aug 9, 2019 9:06 pm (IST)

On Tuesday, former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences. She passed away at the hospital after a massive cardiac arrest in the night.

Aug 9, 2019 8:59 pm (IST)

Image of PM Narendra Modi arriving at All India Institute of Medical Sciences where Arun Jaitley is admitted. 

Aug 9, 2019 8:57 pm (IST)

Arun Jaitley is Haemodynamically Stable: AIIMS | "Arun Jaitley is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors. At present he is haemodynamically stable," AIIMS in a statement said.

Aug 9, 2019 8:52 pm (IST)

Modi, Amit Shah and Other Leaders Reach AIIMS | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reached the hospital to inquire about his health. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also present at AIIMS.

Aug 9, 2019 8:49 pm (IST)

Arun Jaitley Admitted to AIIMS | Senior BJP leader and former finance minister Arun Jaitley was today admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after he complained of palpitations and restlessness, sources at the hospital said. Jaitley was taken to hospital on Friday morning after reportedly complaining of chest congestion and breathing problems.

File photo of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (PTI Photo)

Jaitley underwent a surgery in the United States in January for a reported soft tissue cancer in his left leg, an illness that deprived him from presenting the Modi government's sixth and final budget of its current term. Railways and Coal minister Piyush Goyal was the stand-in finance minister who presented the interim budget for 2019-20.

The 66-year-old had returned to India on February 9 after undergoing skin grafting. He is believed to have undergone some kind of a medical procedure again when he visited the US last month to attend the IMF-World Bank Group Spring Meetings.

Jaitley had undergone renal transplant on May 14 last year at AIIMS, with Goyal filling in for him at that time as well.

Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April last year, was back in the finance ministry in August 2018. In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of his long-standing diabetic condition.
