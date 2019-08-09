Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Admitted to AIIMS; PM Modi, Amit Shah Visit Hospital | Updates

Event Highlights
A lawyer by profession, Jaitley has been the most important leader in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet during his first tenure and often acted as the chief troubleshooter for the government.
Arun Jaitley was Admitted after He Complained of Breathing Problems | Senior BJP leader and former finance minister Arun Jaitley was on Friday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after he complained of palpitations and restlessness, sources at the hospital said. Jaitley was taken to hospital after reportedly complaining of breathing problems.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leaves from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit. According to AIIMS, Arun Jaitley is haemodynamically stable.
Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leaves from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit. According to AIIMS, Arun Jaitley is haemodynamically stable. pic.twitter.com/c4HnGNnUXC— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019
Arun Jaitley underwent surgery in the United States in January for a reported soft tissue cancer in his left leg, an illness that deprived him of presenting the Modi government's sixth and final budget of its current term. Railways and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal was the stand-in finance minister who presented the interim budget for 2019-20.
Arun Jaitley Did Not Contest LS Polls due to Poor Health | Arun Jaitley has been unwell for a large part of the last two years. Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April last year, was back in the finance ministry in August 2018. However, he did not contest the Lok Sabha elections this year. After the Narendra Modi government won the general elections, Jaitley, in a letter, said he would like to stay away from responsibility on account of his ill-health.
Image of PM Narendra Modi arriving at All India Institute of Medical Sciences where Arun Jaitley is admitted.
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has been admitted pic.twitter.com/nW91PEEl25— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019
Arun Jaitley Admitted to AIIMS | Senior BJP leader and former finance minister Arun Jaitley was today admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after he complained of palpitations and restlessness, sources at the hospital said. Jaitley was taken to hospital on Friday morning after reportedly complaining of chest congestion and breathing problems.
File photo of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (PTI Photo)
Jaitley underwent a surgery in the United States in January for a reported soft tissue cancer in his left leg, an illness that deprived him from presenting the Modi government's sixth and final budget of its current term. Railways and Coal minister Piyush Goyal was the stand-in finance minister who presented the interim budget for 2019-20.
The 66-year-old had returned to India on February 9 after undergoing skin grafting. He is believed to have undergone some kind of a medical procedure again when he visited the US last month to attend the IMF-World Bank Group Spring Meetings.
Jaitley had undergone renal transplant on May 14 last year at AIIMS, with Goyal filling in for him at that time as well.
Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April last year, was back in the finance ministry in August 2018. In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of his long-standing diabetic condition.
-
08 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies WI vs IND 54/113.0 overs /oversMatch Abandoned
-
06 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies WI vs IND 146/620.0 overs 150/319.1 oversIndia beat West Indies by 7 wickets
-
04 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies IND vs WI 167/520.0 overs 98/415.3 oversIndia beat West Indies by 22 runs (D/L method)
-
03 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies WI vs IND 95/920.0 overs 98/617.2 oversIndia beat West Indies by 4 wickets
-
01 - 05 Aug, 2019 | The Ashes AUS vs ENG 284/1080.4 overs 374/10135.5 oversAustralia beat England by 251 runs