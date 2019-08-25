BJP's Troubleshooter Arun Jaitley to be Cremated Today, Leaders Pay Last Respects | LIVE Updates

Event Highlights
The urbane and media-savvy leader was one of the sharpest political minds not only within the BJP but also in the larger political spectrum where he made lifelong allies cutting across the ideological divide.
'Jaitley's Love for Amritsar was Matchless' | Locals recall former finance minister's love for Amritsar, his maternal grandparents' home. He was very fond of Amritsari street food and culture, recall locals. "He used to love Amritsari street food and culture and knew all the eating joints in the walled city areas. His love for the city was matchless as Amritsar was his 'nanka' (maternal parents' home)," Local BJP leader Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina.
A Dear Friend is Gone: Dattatreya Hosabale | Condoling the demise of veteran BJP leader and former Union Minister Arun Jaitley, RSS joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Saturday described him as a general, adept at crisis management. "Arun Ji's death is an irreparable loss. A void has been created that can't be filled. A dear friend is gone," he said in a statement.
Union Ministers, Advani Paid Respect to Arun Jaitley | Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Harsh Vardhan, Jitendra Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad and S Jaishankar; veteran BJP leader L K Advani and party working president J P Nadda were among those who paid the last respects to Arun Jaitley at his residence.
President, BJP Chief and Opposition Offer Tributes at Jaitley's Residence | President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, BJP chief Amit Shah, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and several politicians cutting across party lines offered floral tributes to former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley at his residence in south Delhi.
Sonia Gandhi expressed deep pain at the passing away of Arun Jaitley. She said Jaitley had a long innings as a public figure and his contribution to public life will forever be remembered. "His sharp intellect and ability and his communication skills were evident in every cabinet position he held, in his role as Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, and as a Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court," Sonia Gandhi wrote. In her letter to Sangeeta, she described the former Union minister as a person who attracted friends and admirers across the political spectrum and every walk of life.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh described Jaitley as an eminent lawyer, excellent orator, very good administrator and outstanding parliamentarian. In his condolence message to Jaitley's wife Sangeeta, the former prime minister said, "In his death our country has lost a great leader who always worked for the betterment of society."
PM Modi Expresses Grief in Bahrain | "I cannot imagine that I am here in Bahrain while my dear friend Arun Jaitley is no more. Some days ago, we lost our former External Affairs Minister Behen Sushma Ji. Today my dear friend Arun went away," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Addressing the Indian community at the National Stadium in Bahrain, PM Modi became emotional while recalling his decades-old friendship with Jaitley.
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley. (Reuters)
He was perhaps among the BJP bigwigs who made a smooth transition from the Atal-Advani era in the party to the one where Narendra Modi dominated, ushering in the rise of a new generation leaders.
As soon as his death was reported, leaders cutting across party lines paid rich tributes with Prime Minister Modi calling him a "valued friend".
"With the demise of Arun Jaitley Ji, I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him!" he said. Modi is currently in the UAE as part of his three-nation tour.
Several top leaders paid homage to Jaitley, with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi saying his contributions to public life will be remembered forever.
Jaitley had undergone a renal transplant on May 14 last year at AIIMS, and his health condition gradually worsened, forcing him to take frequent breaks from his work.
Jaitley had been on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) support for the past few days, sources said. He opted out of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government as Modi led the saffron party to a landslide win in May this year.
A lawyer by profession, he was a key member of the first Modi government. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.
Jaitley, who had lost the 2014 general election did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, because of his ill-health. He was serving his fourth straight term in Rajya Sabha, where he entered in 2000 and went on to become the Leader of the Opposition and then the House as the BJP came to power in 2014.
Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April last year, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018. In September 2014, he had undergone bariatric surgery to shed weight he had gained because of a chronic diabetic condition.
