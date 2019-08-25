Heavy Traffic Expected in Areas Around Delhi's Ring Road for Arun Jaitley's Funeral at Nigambodh Ghat
Keeping Arun Jaitley's funeral in view, the Delhi Traffic police issued an advisory and cautioned commuters about the heavy traffic between 1pm to 5pm on Sunday.
Mortal remains of Arun Jaitley being taken to the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.
New Delhi: The traffic volume is expected to be intense on the Ring Road and areas around the Indraprasth flyover and Chandagi Ram Akhara in New Delhi on Sunday afternoon as the funeral of former Union Minister and BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley will take place at Nigambodh Ghat crematorium.
Jaitley will be cremated at 2:30pm at the Nigambodh Ghat with full state honours. The Ghat is located on the banks of the Yamuna river coast, situated on the Ring Road at the back of the historic Red Fort.
Keeping the funeral procession in view, the Delhi Traffic police issued an advisory on their official Twitter handle. The advisory cautioned commuters about the heavy traffic between 1pm to 5pm on Sunday and recommended road users/motorists to avoid the aforementioned stretch of the Ring Road.
Traffic Advisory Traffic volume is expected to be heavy on the ring road between Indraprasth Flyover and Chandagi Ram Akhara on 25th August, between 1 pm and 5 pm.1/2— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 25, 2019
Jaitley, a key strategist and chief troubleshooter of the BJP and the Narendra Modi government during its first term, died on Saturday at the AIIMS here after battling multiple health issues for the last several months.
The revered former Union Minister, who held strong Cabinet portfolios like Finance, Defence, Corporate Affairs, Commerce and Industry and Law and Justice in the Vajpayee government and Narendra Modi government, breathed his last at 12.07pm on Saturday at the age of 66. He was admitted to the hospital on August 9.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan Recalls Romancing Many Girls at Railway Stations
- Sophie Turner Dances Arm in Arm with Priyanka Chopra's Mother
- Woman Whose Rendition of Lata Mangeshkar Classic Went Viral Records Song
- NASA’s Next Moon Landing Will be Powered by The Aitken Supercomputer Made by HP
- 'Choked' by Husband’s Extreme Love and Affection, UAE Woman Seeks Divorce