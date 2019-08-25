Heavy Traffic Expected in Areas Around Delhi's Ring Road for Arun Jaitley's Funeral at Nigambodh Ghat

New Delhi: The traffic volume is expected to be intense on the Ring Road and areas around the Indraprasth flyover and Chandagi Ram Akhara in New Delhi on Sunday afternoon as the funeral of former Union Minister and BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley will take place at Nigambodh Ghat crematorium.

Jaitley will be cremated at 2:30pm at the Nigambodh Ghat with full state honours. The Ghat is located on the banks of the Yamuna river coast, situated on the Ring Road at the back of the historic Red Fort.

Keeping the funeral procession in view, the Delhi Traffic police issued an advisory on their official Twitter handle. The advisory cautioned commuters about the heavy traffic between 1pm to 5pm on Sunday and recommended road users/motorists to avoid the aforementioned stretch of the Ring Road.

Traffic Advisory Traffic volume is expected to be heavy on the ring road between Indraprasth Flyover and Chandagi Ram Akhara on 25th August, between 1 pm and 5 pm.1/2 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 25, 2019

Jaitley, a key strategist and chief troubleshooter of the BJP and the Narendra Modi government during its first term, died on Saturday at the AIIMS here after battling multiple health issues for the last several months.

The revered former Union Minister, who held strong Cabinet portfolios like Finance, Defence, Corporate Affairs, Commerce and Industry and Law and Justice in the Vajpayee government and Narendra Modi government, breathed his last at 12.07pm on Saturday at the age of 66. He was admitted to the hospital on August 9.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.