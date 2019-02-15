English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arun Jaitley Back as Finance Minister, Attends Meeting on Pulwama Attack
Jaitley returned from the US, where he was reportedly being treated for cancer. In his absence, the charge of the Finance Ministry was given to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who presented the sixth and the last budget earlier this month before the general elections.
File photo of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Union minister Arun Jaitley, who returned from the US last week after undergoing medical treatment, has resumed charge of the Finance Minister on Friday.
He is attending a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to discuss the Pulwama attack that killed at least 37 CRPF personnel.
While Jaitley was away, the charge of the Finance Ministry had been given to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who presented the sixth and the last budget earlier this month before the general elections.
General elections are expected during April-May this year.
Jaitley left for New York on January 13 after being reportedly diagnosed with soft tissue cancer. Subsequently on January 23, the charge of the Finance Ministry and Corporate Affairs was given to Goyal on temporary basis.
This was his first overseas visit after he underwent renal transplant surgery on May 14, 2018, at AIIMS.
He had stopped attending office at the beginning of April last year due to his kidney ailment and was back in North Block - the seat of Finance Ministry - on August 23, 2018. Even then, Goyal had manned the ministry for about 100 days.
Jaitley on September 2014 underwent bariatric surgery to treat weight gain that he suffered because of a long-standing diabetic condition.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
He is attending a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to discuss the Pulwama attack that killed at least 37 CRPF personnel.
While Jaitley was away, the charge of the Finance Ministry had been given to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who presented the sixth and the last budget earlier this month before the general elections.
General elections are expected during April-May this year.
Jaitley left for New York on January 13 after being reportedly diagnosed with soft tissue cancer. Subsequently on January 23, the charge of the Finance Ministry and Corporate Affairs was given to Goyal on temporary basis.
This was his first overseas visit after he underwent renal transplant surgery on May 14, 2018, at AIIMS.
He had stopped attending office at the beginning of April last year due to his kidney ailment and was back in North Block - the seat of Finance Ministry - on August 23, 2018. Even then, Goyal had manned the ministry for about 100 days.
Jaitley on September 2014 underwent bariatric surgery to treat weight gain that he suffered because of a long-standing diabetic condition.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Thursday 14 February , 2019 2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 ‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Pushes UPI For Pay on Android, Ahead of Implementation of RBI's KYC Guidelines for Mobile Wallets
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is Rs 70000 Cheaper than Mahindra XUV300 Diesel
- Zoya Akhtar Hits Back at Kangna Ranaut, Says 'I Don't Understand Her Accusations, People Appreciate Her Work'
- No Love Lost: Congress Mocks BJP Bigwigs in Valentine's Day Cartoons
- 'Tell Them it's Kamadeva Diwas': Shashi Tharoor's Advice to Avoid 'Sangh' Trouble on Valentine's Day
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results