Arun Jaitley, Former Finance Minister and BJP Veteran, Passes Away at 66 | LIVE Updates

Senior advocate at the Supreme Court, Menaka Guruswamy, says, "These past few weeks, the Supreme Court Bar has lost two senior colleagues, Sushma Swaraj and today, Arun Jaitley. Both were deeply generous to younger colleagues. Our condolences to their families. As a legal profession we are lesser by their passing."
Jaitley was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on August 9 and was treated by a multi-disciplinary team of senior doctors. Hospital sources had earlier said he was on life support. Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in the BJP government's first term. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.
Prahlad Singh Patel on former Union Minister Arun Jaitley's demise:
आदरणीय जेटली जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार दुखी कर गया ।कुछ नेताओं के रिक्त स्थान कभी नहीं भरे जाते।उनका जाना देश और दल के लिए बड़ी क्षति है,महत्वपूर्ण विकास यात्रा के बीच इस व्यक्तित्व काअसमय जाना बड़ी क्षति है।विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि @MinOfCultureGoI @incredibleindia @BJP4India @BJP4MP— Prahlad Singh Patel (@prahladspatel) August 24, 2019
Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh says Arun Jaitley's death "has caused irreparable damage to Indian politics."
अरुण जेटली नहीं रहे। बड़े लम्बे समय से बीमार थे। उनके निधन से भारतीय राजनीति को अपूर्णीय क्षति हुई है। वे अच्छे वकील अच्छे सांसद होने के साथ एक नेक इंसान थे। मैं उनको श्रद्धांजली अर्पित करता हूँ और ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ, उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें।— digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) August 24, 2019
President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, calls Arun Jaitley's demise "a great loss to our public life and intellectual field."
श्री अरुण जेटली, कठिन से कठिन कार्य को शांति, धैर्य और गहरी समझदारी के साथ पूरा करने का अद्भुत सामर्थ्य रखते थे।— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 24, 2019
उनका देहावसान हमारे सार्वजनिक जीवन और बौद्धिक क्षेत्र के लिए बहुत बड़ी क्षति है। उनके परिवार और सहयोगियों के प्रति मेरी गहन शोक संवेदनाएं — राष्ट्रपति कोविन्द
Former Cricketer Anil Kumble on Arun Jaitley's demise:
Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Shri. Arun Jaitley. Fondly remember our conversations around cricket. His contributions in every field will remain unparalleled. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. 🙏🏽— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 24, 2019
"Extremely saddened to learn of the demise of former Finance Minister ArunJaitley ji. An inspiration & guide, we have lost a towering leader, whose contribution towards shaping the growth story of New India is unparalleled. My deepest condolences in this hour of grief (SIC)," says Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, pays tributes to her predecessor. She calls the former Finance Minister a "mentor", a "guide" and a "moral support and strength".
No words can describe the loss of Shri @arunjaitley. A mentor to many of us, a guide and a moral support and strength. Have learnt so much from him. A fine large-hearted person. Always ready to help anyone/everyone. His intelligence, sagacity, astuteness have no match.— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 24, 2019
Former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Ajit Jogi, remembers Arun Jaitley on Twitter. "Rich in versatility and a friend of mine for the last 35 years," he says.
@arunjaitley जी बहुमुखी प्रतिभा के धनी और पिछले 35 वर्षों से मेरे मित्र रहे।अरुण भाई के निधन पर शोकित और स्तब्ध हूँ।हमारी पीढ़ी के वे सबसे अच्छे परलियमेंटेरियन थे और अपने तर्कों से सबको किंकर्तव्य विमूढ़ कर देते थे।वकील के रूप में उनका कोई सानी नहीं था। उनके घर जब भी लंच पर गया— Ajit Jogi (@ajitjogi_cg) August 24, 2019
Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Arun Jaitley's demise:
अरुण जेटली जी का जाना अत्यन्त दुखदाई है।— Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) August 24, 2019
भाजपा परिवार के श्रद्धेय, अग्रज, संगठन के प्रबुद्ध स्तम्भ। देर से चली आ रही अस्वस्थता के कारण आज हमे छोड़ कर चले गए। मन विचलित है। प्रभू हम सब को इस दुख से निपटने का साहस दे।
ॐ शांति
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor throws back to his Delhi University days when he first met Arun Jaitley at DUSU.
Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of my friend&DelhiUniv senior @arunjaitley. We first met when he was at DUSU& I was President of StStephen’sCollegeUnion. Despite political differences we enjoyed a healthy mutual respect&debated his Budget often in LS. A great loss4India pic.twitter.com/RzxO1V6NTV— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 24, 2019
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Arun Jaitley's demise:
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री अरुण जेटली जी के असामयिक निधन से मन व्यथित है। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें।#ArunJaitley— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 24, 2019
'Deeply saddened' by the news of Arun Jaitley's death, Hardeep Singh Puri says he is heartbroken for his "old friend, senior party leader, distinguished lawyer and political stalwart."
Deeply saddened & heartbroken on the demise of my old friend, senior party leader, distinguished lawyer & political stalwart Sh Arun Jaitley Ji.— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 24, 2019
A huge personal loss.
Heartfelt condolences to his wife Sangeeta Ji & children Sonali & Rohan.
Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/7GUhsl0rFl
On the passing away of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, says, " I am deeply shocked to learn about the demise of Shri Arun Jaitley, a long time dear friend and one of my closest associates. His death is an irreparable loss to the nation and a personal loss to me. I have no words to express my grief. Outstanding Parliamentarian, legal luminary, towering intellectual, an able administrator and a man of impeccable integrity, Shri Jaitley distinguished himself by effectively handling important portfolios as Union Minister in the cabinets of Sri. A. B Vajpayee and Sri Narendra Modi. He was also a recipient of the Best Parliamentarian Award. Shri Jaitley strove hard and burnt the midnight oil to bring about a consensus across the political spectrum in ushering the revolutionary GST regime in the country. He made immense contribution to public discourse on various issues from time to time."
"His speeches in the Rajya Sabha, both in favor and in the opposition, will always remain foreverm," says Union Transport Minister Ntin Gadkari as his former colleague Arun Jaitley passes away at the age of 66.
निशब्द हूं, अरुण जी को मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। देश को उनकी कमी हमेशा खलेगी। राज्यसभा में पक्ष और विपक्ष में रहते उनके दिए भाषण हमेशा चिरन्तन रहेंगे।— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 24, 2019
Uma Bharti mourns for the demise of her "elder brother" Arun Jaitley.
अरुण जेटली जी का निधन मेरी निजी क्षति है क्योंकि मेरे बड़े भाई अब मुझे छोड़कर चले गए। मैं इस गहरे दुख की घड़ी में उनके परिवार के साथ हूं।— Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) August 24, 2019
Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav says that the void left behind by Arun Jaitley is "difficult to fill up." Deep sorrow n condolences.
Another blow. Losing leaders like this is heartbreaking. 66 or 67 is no age to go. Arunji leaves behind a void much difficult to fill up. Deep sorrow n condolences. pic.twitter.com/8whIn9XMO6— Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) August 24, 2019
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanks Arun Jaitley for "serving the country" and the Bharatiya Janata Party.
देश के प्रख्यात विधिवेत्ता एवं पूर्व केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री श्री @arunjaitley जी के निधन की खबर से स्तब्ध हूं।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 24, 2019
जेटली जी छात्र जीवन में ही भाजपा से जुड़े, आपातकाल के ख़िलाफ़ आवाज मुखर की एवं आजीवन सकारात्मक राजनीति के साथ माँ भारती की सेवा करते रहे।
The BJP will miss Arun Jaitley's presence, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Jaitleyji will always be remembered for pulling the economy out of the gloom and putting it back on the right track.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 24, 2019
The BJP will miss Arunji’s presence. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.
The Indian Nation Congress conveyed its condolences to the family of Arun Jaitley.
We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley. Our condolences to his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/7Tk5pf9edw— Congress (@INCIndia) August 24, 2019
On receiving the news of demise of Arun Jaitley, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu cut his programme in Andhra Pradesh and is returning to Delhi to pay his last respects to the departed soul. Naidu's helicopter was about to take off from Chennai for inauguration of two railway and one defence project at Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.
'A political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary,' says Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the news of Arun Jaitley's demise "saddens" him.
Arun Jaitley Ji was a political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary. He was an articulate leader who made a lasting contribution to India. His passing away is very saddening. Spoke to his wife Sangeeta Ji as well as son Rohan, and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019
Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, says the country will miss "his governance skills".
Untimely demise of former FM and senior leader Sh Arun Jaitley ji is a huge loss to the nation. A legal luminary and an experienced political leader known for his governance skills will be missed by the country. Thoughts and prayers with his family in this moment of grief. RIP— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 24, 2019
'It is an insurmountable loss to the country,' says Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.
I am saddened to hear demise of Sri @arunjaitley, the senior leader and former Union minister who worked hard to make a significant change in the economic reform of the country as the Finance Minister. It is an insurmountable loss to the country. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/LR6iY4uRNX— B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) August 24, 2019
Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, hailed Arun Jaitley's legal excellence and his helpful nature.
A stalwart who paid tribute to his simple beginnings by helping those with meagre means . Orator par excellence, legal luminary @arunjaitley ji served the Nation and sangathan with dedication and zeal. My tributes to him. Condolences to loved ones. Om Shanti.— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 24, 2019
"Deeply saddened" by the news of Arun Jaitley's demise, Congress leader Sachin Pilot conveyed his condolences to the family. "My prayers are with the family for strength during this time and for the departed soul to find peace. It is a sad day and a great loss for India as Jaitley Ji‘s contributions have been many," he said.
Home Minister Amit Shah dubs Arun Jaitley's demise "personal loss". Shah has also cut short his Hyderabad trip over the passing away of the former Finance Minister of India.
अरुण जेटली जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुःखी हूँ, जेटली जी का जाना मेरे लिये एक व्यक्तिगत क्षति है।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 24, 2019
उनके रूप में मैंने न सिर्फ संगठन का एक वरिष्ठ नेता खोया है बल्कि परिवार का एक ऐसा अभिन्न सदस्य भी खोया है जिनका साथ और मार्गदर्शन मुझे वर्षो तक प्राप्त होता रहा।
Arun Jaitley
Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election, because of his ill-health. In May this year, Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS for treatment. He had undergone a renal transplant on May 14 last year at AIIMS with Railways Minister Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time.
Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April last year, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018. In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.
