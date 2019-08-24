LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Arun Jaitley, Former Finance Minister and BJP Veteran, Passes Away at 66 | LIVE Updates

News18.com | August 24, 2019, 2:05 PM IST
Event Highlights

Arun Jaitley Passes Away LIVE Updates: BJP stalwart and former finance minister Arun Jaitley died on Saturday at AIIMS. He was 66. In a brief statement, the hospital said Jaitley died at 12.07 pm. It is profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Arun Jaitley, former Finance Minister of Government of India, at 12.07 pm on August 24, the AIIMS said.

Jaitley was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on August 9 and was treated by a multi-disciplinary team of senior doctors. Hospital sources had earlier said he was on life support. Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in the BJP government's first term. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.
Aug 24, 2019 2:05 pm (IST)

Senior advocate at the Supreme Court, Menaka Guruswamy, says, "These past few weeks, the Supreme Court Bar has lost two senior colleagues, Sushma Swaraj and today, Arun Jaitley. Both were deeply generous to younger colleagues. Our condolences to their families. As a legal profession we are lesser by their passing."

Aug 24, 2019 1:57 pm (IST)

Prahlad Singh Patel on former Union Minister Arun Jaitley's demise:

Aug 24, 2019 1:57 pm (IST)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh says, "Sad to hear that former Union Minister Arun Jaitley ji has passed away. My thoughts are with his family in this time of grief. May his soul rest in peace."

Aug 24, 2019 1:56 pm (IST)

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh says Arun Jaitley's death "has caused irreparable damage to Indian politics."

Aug 24, 2019 1:54 pm (IST)

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, calls Arun Jaitley's demise "a great loss to our public life and intellectual field."

Aug 24, 2019 1:53 pm (IST)

Former Cricketer Anil Kumble on Arun Jaitley's demise:

Aug 24, 2019 1:50 pm (IST)

"Extremely saddened to learn of the demise of former Finance Minister ArunJaitley ji. An inspiration & guide, we have lost a towering leader, whose contribution towards shaping the growth story of New India is unparalleled. My deepest condolences in this hour of grief (SIC)," says Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal.

Aug 24, 2019 1:46 pm (IST)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, pays tributes to her predecessor. She calls the former Finance Minister a "mentor", a "guide" and a "moral support and strength".

Aug 24, 2019 1:44 pm (IST)

Former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Ajit Jogi, remembers Arun Jaitley on Twitter. "Rich in versatility and a friend of mine for the last 35 years," he says. 

Aug 24, 2019 1:42 pm (IST)

'This is a personal loss for me,' says Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on the "sad news" of Arun Jaitley's demise.

Aug 24, 2019 1:40 pm (IST)

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Arun Jaitley's demise:

Aug 24, 2019 1:38 pm (IST)

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor throws back to his Delhi University days when he first met Arun Jaitley at DUSU.

Aug 24, 2019 1:36 pm (IST)

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Arun Jaitley's demise:

Aug 24, 2019 1:35 pm (IST)

'Deeply saddened' by the news of Arun Jaitley's death, Hardeep Singh Puri says he is heartbroken for his "old friend, senior party leader, distinguished lawyer and political stalwart."

Aug 24, 2019 1:33 pm (IST)

On the passing away of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, says, " I am deeply shocked to learn about the demise of Shri Arun Jaitley, a long time  dear friend and one of my closest associates. His death is an irreparable loss to the nation and a personal loss to me. I have no words to express my grief. Outstanding Parliamentarian, legal luminary, towering intellectual, an able administrator and a man of impeccable integrity, Shri Jaitley distinguished himself by effectively handling important portfolios as Union Minister in the cabinets of Sri. A. B Vajpayee and Sri Narendra Modi. He was also a recipient of the Best Parliamentarian Award. Shri Jaitley strove hard and burnt the midnight oil to bring about a consensus across the political spectrum in ushering the revolutionary GST regime in the country. He made immense contribution to public discourse on various issues from time to time."

Aug 24, 2019 1:31 pm (IST)

"His speeches in the Rajya Sabha, both in favor and in the opposition, will always remain foreverm," says Union Transport Minister Ntin Gadkari as his former colleague Arun Jaitley passes away at the age of 66.

Aug 24, 2019 1:30 pm (IST)

Uma Bharti mourns for the demise of her "elder brother" Arun Jaitley.

Aug 24, 2019 1:28 pm (IST)

Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav says that the void left behind by Arun Jaitley is "difficult to fill up." Deep sorrow n condolences.

Aug 24, 2019 1:27 pm (IST)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanks Arun Jaitley for "serving the country" and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Aug 24, 2019 1:24 pm (IST)

The BJP will miss Arun Jaitley's presence, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Aug 24, 2019 1:23 pm (IST)

The Indian Nation Congress conveyed its condolences to the family of Arun Jaitley.

Aug 24, 2019 1:21 pm (IST)

On receiving the news of demise of Arun Jaitley, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu cut his programme in Andhra Pradesh and is returning to Delhi to pay his last respects to the departed soul. Naidu's helicopter was about to take off from Chennai for inauguration of two railway and one defence project at Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

Aug 24, 2019 1:19 pm (IST)

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, prays for Arun Jaitley's soul to rest in peace. "My deepest condolences to his family members and well-wishers," he said.

Aug 24, 2019 1:17 pm (IST)

'A political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary,' says Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the news of Arun Jaitley's demise "saddens" him.

Aug 24, 2019 1:16 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Arun Jaitley's wife and son and expressed his condolences, said sources. Both of them have insisted that PM Modi does not cancel his current foreign tour for the demise of Jaitley.

Aug 24, 2019 1:14 pm (IST)

Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, says the country will miss "his governance skills".

Aug 24, 2019 1:12 pm (IST)

'It is an insurmountable loss to the country,' says Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Aug 24, 2019 1:11 pm (IST)

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, hailed Arun Jaitley's legal excellence and his helpful nature.

Aug 24, 2019 1:08 pm (IST)

"Deeply saddened" by the news of Arun Jaitley's demise, Congress leader Sachin Pilot conveyed his condolences to the family. "My prayers are with the family for strength during this time and for the departed soul to find peace. It is a sad day and a great loss for India as Jaitley Ji‘s contributions have been many," he said.

Aug 24, 2019 1:03 pm (IST)

Home Minister Amit Shah dubs Arun Jaitley's demise "personal loss". Shah has also cut short his Hyderabad trip over the passing away of the former Finance Minister of India. 

Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election, because of his ill-health. In May this year, Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS for treatment. He had undergone a renal transplant on May 14 last year at AIIMS with Railways Minister Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time.

Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April last year, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018. In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.
