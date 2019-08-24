Arun Jaitley, Former Finance Minister and BJP Veteran, Passes Away at 66 | LIVE Updates

Aug 24, 2019 1:33 pm (IST)

On the passing away of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, says, " I am deeply shocked to learn about the demise of Shri Arun Jaitley, a long time dear friend and one of my closest associates. His death is an irreparable loss to the nation and a personal loss to me. I have no words to express my grief. Outstanding Parliamentarian, legal luminary, towering intellectual, an able administrator and a man of impeccable integrity, Shri Jaitley distinguished himself by effectively handling important portfolios as Union Minister in the cabinets of Sri. A. B Vajpayee and Sri Narendra Modi. He was also a recipient of the Best Parliamentarian Award. Shri Jaitley strove hard and burnt the midnight oil to bring about a consensus across the political spectrum in ushering the revolutionary GST regime in the country. He made immense contribution to public discourse on various issues from time to time."