Arun Jaitley, Modi's Go-to Man and BJP's Indispensable All-rounder, Has Gone Too Soon

In the era of hyper competitive politics, you have to be a 24x7 top performer playing the test match, ODI and T-20 cricket to win all the time. With no room for an iota of an error, majority do not make the top grade.

But there are exceptions to the rule.

Arun Jaitley was clearly Mr. Dependent for his party that he formally joined in January 1980.

A top performer who re-imagined the art of credible, creative and constructive politics —something that endeared him to even his political opponents — has sadly ended his innings rather abruptly.

India has lost an astute politician and the BJP probably its all-time best all-rounder.

Jaitley, the man who redefined work integrity, was ever a crisis manager for his party. His rise coincided with the rise of his party. It is tragic that when his party has risen to the pinnacle of its glory, he has bid an early goodbye.

For the BJP, his contribution to its northbound growth has been stellar. Now that Narendra Modi’s BJP has taken up the challenge of building a new India, Jaitley would be surely and sorely missed.

Mr Indispensable

What made Jaitley almost indispensable to Modi, BJP and the government during the last five years?

He had four outstanding capabilities and the blend was rare — his core expertise lay at the intersection of business and politics; his articulation (bilingual) presented the BJP as a party with a difference; his strategic mind helped the party find allies at a time when there was diffidence (especially on the eve of 2014 Lok Sabha elections) and finally, his distinct appeal made him popular across the political spectrum of India.

From welfare economics to market mantras, Jaitley articulated a new successful paradigm that came to define BJP’s brand of politics. This was his unique calling card.

His first official assignment, having started his legal practice in 1977, came about in 1990 when he was appointed the additional Solicitor General of India. The broad sweep of his intellectual rigour was on display early when, as member of the Indian delegation to the United Nations in 1998, the resolution on money laundering and drugs was adopted.

His ability to transcend domains —law, communications, politics, business and society — defined him as he grew in stature within the party and the government, first in the Vajpayee government and later coming into full bloom in May 2014 when he was entrusted by the Prime Minister the rather challenging task of managing three diverse ministries — finance, defence and corporate affairs. He also had I&B ministry with him for some time.

Earlier, during the Vajpayee era, he held the portfolio of the Information & Broadcasting, I&B, (MoS) getting elevated to a full cabinet rank in 2000 when he was made the Union minister for Law, Justice and Company Affairs. During an interaction with him as the I&B minister, he put out a case for reimaging the ministry beyond the confines of Shastri Bhawan and looking at the media world as a business.

In 2001, he was made the first shipping minister, an additional charge. Two years later, he led India’s trade push at the WTO meeting in Cancun in his capacity as the commerce minister. The world noticed him there for his nuanced study of global trade and the role India had to play in setting the agenda.

Personal Connect with Modi

His politics took the escalator when Modi came to power in 2014. Jaitley displayed another astounding capability – that of managing seamlessly the leadership transition in the party. His personal connect with Modi early on when he was the state chief minister and didn’t have many friends in Delhi, made him the most trusted member of his Cabinet.

Outside of the Cabinet, Jaitley helped ease Amit Shah into a superlative role at the party. But it is to his credit that he navigated the Gujarat relationship even as he was widely seen primarily belonging to Lutyen’s Delhi. The thriving co-existence happened primarily because of the enduring value he brought to the dispensation.

That intrinsic value he offered to his leadership helped cement the trust factor. Therefore, for two most bold and controversial yet historic decisions of the Modi 1.0 era, Jaitley was the man to go for Modi almost on every issue. At heart a pro-business politician, he changed gears to suit Modi’s embrace of the poor.

As finance minister, he presided over three historic decisions that had a defining impact (good, bad and ugly) on the economy. From demonetisation to GST to IBC, Modi turned to Jaitley as his opening batsman.

But Jaitley was equally at home in matters of internal security, especially J&K. Married to daughter of Jammu political veteran Giridhari Lal Dogra, his last essay was on abrogation of Article 370. Having met him a few times over the last two plus decades, his first recall for me was my being from the Valley.

Amritsar Loss

But he had his share of controversies as well. Apart from the charge of poor execution of demonetisation and GST, the Opposition saw in him a part-time defence minister during Modi’s first term. There was a view held by some that he perhaps got over leveraged.

His Lok Sabha (LS) loss in 2014, when he contested for the first time from Amritsar, was seen as his inability to have a mass connect despite being a mainstream leader who had risen from the ranks and became the prime face of the party.

That he lost when Modi wave launched NDA to power, positioned him more as a strategist rather than a street-smart politician. This, however, did not lessen in any way his importance in Modi’s scheme of things. But lack of a mass connect did stick!

Cricket, another interesting part of his multi-dimensional personality, brought him some good, bad and ugly vibes. Apart from some loose corruption charges, there was a view that for a full -time politician, cricket administration ought not to be a top priority.

But his overall innings would be seen by his admirers and opponents alike as one that helped shape the contemporary India story. He returned to the crease having undergone a major kidney transplant surgery in May 2018.

In January 2019, Jaitley suffered another major ailment that took him to New York for treatment. He, however, soldiered on being the key spokesperson for the government (through his writings) right until the end. He wrote his last blog on August 6, three days before he was admitted to AIIMS. On Sushma Swaraj’s death, earlier on August 7, he tweeted that he was sad, pained and broken. That, perhaps, was his last public utterance.

With both the leaders gone untimely, it is like losing two top form batsmen in one over for BJP. For India, too, it is a huge loss. Intellect-backed civility in politics will be even more in deficit now.

