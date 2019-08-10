Arun Jaitley Responding to Treatment, Says Vice-President's Office After His Visit to AIIMS
Former finance minister Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS Intensive Care Unit on Friday morning after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness, but doctors on Friday said he is 'haemodynamically stable'.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
New Delhi: Former Union minister Arun Jaitley, who has been admitted to the AIIMS here after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness, is stable and responding to treatment, the Vice President's office said on Saturday after Venkaiah Naidu visited the hospital.
Naidu visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to enquire about his former cabinet colleague's health in the morning.
"The doctors informed the Vice President that Shri Jaitley is responding to the treatment and his condition is stable. The Vice President also met Shri Jaitley's family members who were present," the Vice President's secretariat tweeted.
Former finance minister Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS Intensive Care Unit on Friday morning after he complained of breathlessness and
restlessness, but doctors on Friday said he is "haemodynamically stable".
A hemodynamically stable patient has a stable heart pump and good blood circulation. The hospital did not issue any fresh bulletin on Jaitley's health on Saturday.
A multidisciplinary team of doctors is supervising Jaitley's treatment, the AIIMS said on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS for Health Ashwini Choubey, BJP working president JP Nadda and Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav, among others visited the hospital on Friday to enquire about Jaitley's health.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished Jaitley good health and speedy recovery. "Very happy to know that arun jaitley ji is improving. Wish him good health and speedy recovery (sic)," he tweeted.
