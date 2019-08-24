Arun Jaitley Served the Nation, Sangathan with Dedication, Says Union Minister Smriti Irani
Arun Jaitley, 66, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences where he was undergoing treatment for several weeks.
File photo of Arun Jaitley
New Delhi: Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday condoled the death of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, calling him a stalwart who served the nation and his 'sangathan' (organisation) with "dedication and zeal".
Jaitley, 66, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was undergoing treatment for several weeks.
A stalwart who paid tribute to his simple beginnings by helping those with meagre means . Orator par excellence, legal luminary @arunjaitley ji served the Nation and sangathan with dedication and zeal. My tributes to him. Condolences to loved ones. Om Shanti.— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 24, 2019
