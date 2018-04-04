English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arun Jaitley, Suffering From Chronic Kidney Ailment, May Undergo Surgery: Report
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's ailing health didn’t allow him to take oath of office at the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday as the doctors have advised him not to go out in order to avoid the risk of catching an infection.
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at Parliament House during the Budget Session on February 2. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who has been suffering from a kidney ailment for quite some time now, might undergo a kidney surgery soon.
His ailing health didn’t allow him to take oath of office at the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday as the doctors have advised him not to go out in order to avoid the risk of catching an infection, reported The Wire.
Earlier, the Union minister, who also suffers from acute diabetes, had undergone bariatric surgery for weight reduction soon after the BJP government came to power at the Centre in 2014.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
