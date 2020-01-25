Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes Posthumously Awarded Padma Vibhushan

New Delhi: Eminent personalities, including former Union ministers Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes, Olympian boxer Mary Kom and former Mauritius prime minister Anerood Gugnauth have been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan on the Republic Day this year, officials said on Saturday.

Former defence minister Manohar Parrikar, industrialists Anand Mahindra and Venu Shrinivasan, Olympian badminton player PV Sindhu, former Nagaland chief minister SC Jamir and Jammu and Kashmir politician Muzaffar Hussain Baig have been awarded the Padma Bhushan, they said.

Jaitley, Swaraj, Fernandes and Parrikar have been given the award posthumously, the officials said.

The Padma Vibhushan for this year has been awarded to a total of seven prominent personalities, while 16 have been given the Padma Bhushan and 118 the Padma Shri on the 71st Republic Day this year, they said.

Filmmakers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor, and actor Kangana Ranaut have been awarded the Padma Shri.

Singers Suresh Wadkar and Adnan Sami, and veteran television actor Sarita Joshi have also been conferred with the fourth highest civilian award of the country.

