1-min read

Arun Jaitley to Take Oath For Fresh Rajya Sabha Term on Sunday

A Finance Ministry spokesperson said the oath ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. in Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu's chambers.

IANS

Updated:April 14, 2018, 10:41 PM IST
File Image of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (PTI photo)
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha last month, will take the oath for his new term on Sunday.

A Finance Ministry spokesperson said the oath ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. in Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu's chambers.

Jaitley, who was on April 2 appointed the Leader of the House, could not take his oath due to his ill-health.

Suffering from kidney related problems, he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)'s Cardio-Neuro Tower on April 6. He was to undergo a kidney transplant but was later discharged after undergoing dialysis for three days as the donor's organ "did not match".

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
