Arun Jaitley to Take Oath For Fresh Rajya Sabha Term on Sunday

: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha last month, will take the oath for his new term on Sunday.A Finance Ministry spokesperson said the oath ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. in Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu's chambers.Jaitley, who was on April 2 appointed the Leader of the House, could not take his oath due to his ill-health.Suffering from kidney related problems, he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)'s Cardio-Neuro Tower on April 6. He was to undergo a kidney transplant but was later discharged after undergoing dialysis for three days as the donor's organ "did not match".