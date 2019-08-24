Arun Jaitley, Veteran BJP Leader Dies at 66: Here’s a Timeline of His Health Woes

Arun Jaitley, senior member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and finance minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government's first term died on August 24. He was 66.

Arun Jaitley had been keeping unwell for the past few years and was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

Arun Jaitley who was treated by a multidisciplinary team of senior doctors died at 12:07 pm on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government was sworn in, Arun Jaitley requested the Prime Minister to let him stay out of the Cabinet, citing health issues. He often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government. He also held the defence portfolio for a while.

Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi, on August 9, after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. He had been put on life support and was being monitored by a multidisciplinary team of doctors.

Earlier in May, Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS for treatment.

On May 14, 2018, Arun Jaitley, who was serving as the Finance Minister of India back then, had undergone a renal transplant on at AIIMS. Due to Jaitley's poor health condition, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal was appointed as the interim Finance Minister. Piyush Goyal also presented the interim budget in February 2019 on behalf of Arun Jaitley.

Arun Jaitley, who stopped attending office since April 2018, resumed work in the Finance Ministry on August 23, 2018.

In September 2014, Arun Jaitley underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

