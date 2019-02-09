English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Delighted to be Back Home': Union Minister Arun Jaitley Returns After Treatment in US
On January 30, Arun Jaitley, who was Finance Minister then, unexpectedly left for the US for a medical check up relating to his kidney ailment.
File photo of Arun Jaitley.
Loading...
New Delhi: Ailing BJP leader and Union minister Arun Jaitley announced his return home from the United States on Saturday via Twitter.
"Delighted to be back home," read a one-line message by Jaitley.
In the middle of January, Arun Jaitley, who was Finance Minister then, unexpectedly left for the US for a medical check up relating to his kidney ailment.
In a reshuffle of portfolios, Jaitley, who was to present his sixth and the BJP-led NDA government's last budget on February 1, was named a minister without portfolio "during the period of his indisposition or till such time he is able to resume his work".
Piyush Goyal was named the Finance Minister in his absence. Goyal went on to present the interim budget.
Jaitley, however, has been making political interventions through blogs, via video conferencing and tweets.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"Delighted to be back home," read a one-line message by Jaitley.
Delighted to be back home.— Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 9, 2019
In the middle of January, Arun Jaitley, who was Finance Minister then, unexpectedly left for the US for a medical check up relating to his kidney ailment.
In a reshuffle of portfolios, Jaitley, who was to present his sixth and the BJP-led NDA government's last budget on February 1, was named a minister without portfolio "during the period of his indisposition or till such time he is able to resume his work".
Piyush Goyal was named the Finance Minister in his absence. Goyal went on to present the interim budget.
Jaitley, however, has been making political interventions through blogs, via video conferencing and tweets.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Another Priya Prakash Varrier Scene from Oru Adaar Love Goes Viral, See Here
- Dhoni's Presence in World Cup Important for Decision-making: Yuvraj Singh
- India vs New Zealand | Narain: Another Blistering Knock Carries Rohit to Top of T20I Perch
- Lego Movie 2 Movie Review: It Suffers from A Convoluted Screenplay
- Australia School Bars Girl for Nose Piercing, Twitter Asks Sushma Swaraj to End 'Hindu Discrimination'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results