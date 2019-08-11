Arun Jaitley's Health Improves, AIIMS Officials Say 'Former Minister's Vitals Are Better'

New Delhi: The health of former Union minister Arun Jaitley, who has been admitted to the AIIMS here after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness, is improving and vitals are better, doctors said on Sunday.

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria has cut short his trip to Vietnam and returned to oversee Jaitley's treatment, an official said.

Former finance minister Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS Intensive Care Unit on Friday morning after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness, but doctors on Friday said he is "haemodynamically stable".

A hemodynamically stable patient has a stable heart pump and good blood circulation. The hospital did not issue any fresh bulletin on Jaitley's health on Saturday. However, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu visited the hospital and said that the former minister was and responding to treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS for Health Ashwini Choubey, BJP working president J P Nadda and Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav, among others visited the hospital on Friday to enquire about Jaitley's health.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished Jaitley good health and speedy recovery. "Very happy to know that @arunjaitley ji is improving. Wish him good health and speedy recovery (sic)," he tweeted.

