Arun Kumar Appointed as Chief of Aviation Regulatory Body
Kumar was heading the DGCA as an additional charge between May 31 and July 9 this year. Kumar is an IAS officer of 1989 batch of Haryana cadre.
Representational image. (Image source: Reuters)
New Delhi: Arun Kumar, additional secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, will now be holding the full-time charge of the head of aviation regulator DGCA, an official order said Tuesday.
"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Arun Kumar, Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Civil Aviation as Director General in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary," said the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.
Kumar was heading the DGCA as an additional charge between May 31 and July 9 this year. Kumar is an IAS officer of 1989 batch of Haryana cadre.
Before Kumar, B S Bhullar was holding the full-time charge of DGCA chief.
Bhullar, an IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, was appointed as full-time DGCA chief in December 2016.
In between June 2016 and December 2016, Bhullar was heading the DGCA as additional charge. In this time period, his main role was as additional secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'The Lion King' Has it All Wrong, This is How Prides Really Work
- Yuvraj Singh Rues Not Settling With Any One IPL Team
- Deepika Padukone Shares Ranveer Singh's Rainbow Birthday Cake, Fans Applaud for Supporting Pride Month
- Pooran, Allen & Thomas Handed West Indies Contracts for First Time
- Hyundai Kona Electric Launched in India at Rs 25.30 Lakh, Buyers to Get 2 Chargers
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s